Cement mixer crushes car in collision
(CNS): Two people had to be cut free from a silver Honda Accord on Monday at around 9:30 after the car was hit by a cement mixer truck and crushed. One of the two occupants was taken to hospital once she was freed by the Cayman Islands Fire Service and is now being treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The other person in the car and the cement truck driver both escaped unscathed.
The crash happened by the entrance to a construction site as the Honda was driving onto South Sound Road from Shamrock Road and the cement truck was pulling out of the site.
Video footage posted on social media earlier today showed the crumpled Honda and the efforts of the fire service and medics to rescue the two people inside.
The incident is currently under investigation.
Category: Local News
That was bound to happen with how they drive right there. I’ve seen construction vehicles and workers drive wrong way up that cut through to enter the site.
And once it’s built and the many other condos around grand harbour get ready for more accidents. I’m surprised people haven’t collided behind the orange cones on that roundabout since some traffic flowing East thinks that’s their lane to weave in behind the cones.