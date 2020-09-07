Cayman still COVID-free as virus rages around world

HSA COVID-19 Testing Clinic

(CNS): The Cayman Islands started the week retaining its COVID-free status, when Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported Monday afternoon that all 79 COVID-19 tests carried out since Friday were negative. But while Cayman has not seen a case of community transmission since 11 July, there are spikes around the world, including Jamaica, which now has more than 3,000 cases, and the UK, which saw almost 3,000 new cases on Sunday alone.

The total number of cases in the United States is nearing 6.5 million with surges in spread from Missouri to Virginia. But the situation in Florida remains particularly difficult for Cayman’s plans to reopen the borders as it remains the state with the highest number of current infections, with 531,275 active cases from its tally of more than 648,000.

The Cayman government has still not set a date for its next COVID-19 briefing to inform the public of the details of the planned proposed border reopening and a supposed rehearsal of protocols on the first of a new fortnightly service by British Airways from London to Grand Cayman next week.

Meanwhile, government continues to require arriving passengers to Cayman on inbound expatriation flights to quarantine for 14 days and to have a negative test before being released. The total number of people in quarantine on Monday, either at a government facility or in their homes as required by the medical officer of health, was 393.