Cayman remains COVID-free

(CNS): Cayman has ended another week retaining its COVID-free status. On Friday Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said all of the 160 PCR tests carried out over the last day were negative. The last people to test positive for the coronavirus were cleared on 1 September and there have been no further positive results since. This week officials carried out 805 tests, bringing the total to exactly 36,000 with a tally of 205 positives.

Both of the individuals who tested positive last month were in quarantine and had returned to Cayman from a still as yet undisclosed location, which was likely to have been Miami, London or Kingston unless the travellers arrived via private jet.

Cayman has not seen a positive case of community transmission of the COVID-19 virus since 11 July, almost eight weeks ago. But the total number of people currently in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, is now 403. This means it is possible that Cayman could see more positive tests from those in quarantine.

Most of these people, who are returning residents or essential new workers, have come to Cayman via Miami, which is in one of the worst affected counties in the state with the highest active cases, the UK, which is also struggling with some of the worst numbers for the virus in the world, or Jamaica, which has in recent weeks seen a worrying spike in infections.