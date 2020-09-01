Cayman Islands COVID-free once again

(CNS): The two people who had been in government quarantine who tested positive for the coronavirus last month have been given the all clear, returning Cayman to its COVID-free status once more. On Tuesday Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, the medical officer of health, reported 105 negative test results on samples processed over the last day. Cayman has now carried out over 35,500 test with just 205 positives.

The last positive case of community transmission was on 11 July, leaving public health officials confident that while the virus continues to rage around the world, it has been contained within our borders.

All returning travellers are currently required to spend 14 days in mandated isolation and there are 245 in government quarantine facilities or in home isolation under medical supervision for other health related reasons.

Government is still planning to reduce this requirement if the plan to reopen the border on 1 October remains on track. The tourism ministry is expected to test out the bio-buttons and geo-fencing tags, which are set to replace the current arrangements, on travellers arriving on the first British Airways regular fortnightly service later this month.

Premier Alden McLaughlin was expected to host a briefing this week to update the media and the public on the border reopening plans and how the authorities here plan to keep Cayman’s COVID-free status, but so far no date has been set.