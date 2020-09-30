Cayman Islands border opening very limited

British Airways flight from Grand Cayman

(CNS): Government officials have stressed that while the Cayman Islands’ borders will begin a phased reopening on Thursday, 1 October, admission will still be very limited. As the COVID-19 pandemic rolls on, tourists will not be allowed to enter at this time, according to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Tourism. As well as those already permitted to return, only homeowners, students and those with close family ties to residents can enter during this first phase.

Tourists are expected to be allowed to visit the islands in phase two but no date has been set for that second stage in this phased process. Meanwhile, neither plans for the proposed ‘global citizen’ programme, which would allow people who can to work virtually from Cayman to do so, nor the concept of ‘resort bubbles‘ have been fully outlined.

While the government is still referring to 1 October as the start of the phased reopening of the country’s borders, in reality little has changed from the current circumstances.

When the British Airways fortnightly service arrives on Thursday, most of the passengers on board will take part in the home-isolation project using geofencing technology. All those aged five and over will also be tested for coronavirus at the airport.

Wristbands will be issued to everyone who will be isolating at home. They will then be taken to their residence, where the parameters of their isolation and that of anyone else in the household to which they are returning will be set.

The wristbands have been tested on 29 travellers who arrived here on the previous flight from London and on public servants, and so far no breaches of the quarantine protocols have been reported.

Officials said that evaluations will continue on the technology as well as processes and procedures as more flights arrive through October and more people arrive here from overseas. All of the participants will be tested on the fifteenth day after their arrival and will require a negative PCR test result signed off by the medical officer of health for their quarantine period to end.

“With the safety of the Cayman Islands community remaining a top priority, government has combined several distinct layers of protection to safeguard residents and minimise the risks from COVID-19,” officials stated in a press release. “These include an element of personal responsibility, supported by repeated PCR testing, monitoring through geofencing technology, random checks and strong penalties for non-compliance.”

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said that with the stringent policy decisions Cayman has minimised the community spread of COVID-19 in comparison to many other regions of the world.

“Although we are in a relatively safe bubble, the economic impact of remaining closed to the rest of the world is increasingly translating into business closures and job losses, leaving Caymanian families facing significant hardship,” he said. “Government is doing as much as we can to provide relief programmes and financial support to those most affected, but this will not be sustainable over the long term,” the minister added but did not say when the country will move to the next reopening phase.

“We are continuing to monitor and learn from the experiences of jurisdictions that have already opened and we are putting robust health and safety mechanisms in place so that when it becomes safe to do so, tourists can gradually be welcomed back to our shores, enabling people to return to work,” Kirkconnell said.

Government has not revealed how many people will be arriving on the BA flight on Thursday. CNS understands that when the flight leaves on Friday to return to the UK it will go via the Bahamas.

Since there is to be no press briefing ahead of this first step in the border reopening process, CNS asked government to confirm if this means that those returning to Britain will now need to quarantine on arrival in London and we are awaiting a response.

The government has issued the new requirements for those who want to travel to Cayman and meet the current criteria. All incoming passengers must still register with TravelTime and receive pre-travel approval. All arriving passengers aged five and over will be tested at the airport on arrival and again two weeks later.

Most travellers will be allowed to quarantine at home wearing a iMSafe wristband but all members of the household will be subject to the same quarantine requirements. Anyone not approved to quarantine at their residence will be required to quarantine either at a government or privately run facility for 14 days.

While a household is in quarantine, food, medication and essential supplies should be ordered from suppliers who accept contactless payment and offer delivery service.

Any member of the household who does not comply with the conditions could be committing a criminal offence and may be prosecuted and required to complete the remainder of their isolation period in a government-run isolation facility. Anyone found to have committed an

offence will face a fine of $1,000 and imprisonment for six months.

During the month of October no one will be charged a fee for the monitoring wristband or the PCR tests.

During this first phase of reopening only private charters and repatriation flights operated by Cayman Airways and British Airways are allowed to enter Cayman. Although approval to leave the Island is not required, government continues to caution residents that travel should be limited to essential or medical needs only.