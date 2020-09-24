Cayman-based trader arrested in SEC fraud case

Andrew McAlpine

(CNS): Andrew McAlpine (47), a resident of the Cayman Islands working as a trader, was arrested at a Florida airport, Friday, and has since been indicted in an illegal pump-and-dump scheme. The US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of California said the Canadian national was part of a stock fraud ring working together to artificially inflate the prices of penny stocks, then quickly unload the shares before the prices collapsed.

McAlpine and his co-defendants did not know that while the scheme was underway, one of their partners had begun cooperating with the investigation and was collecting evidence against his co-conspirators, the court documents unsealed on Monday stated.

The scheme involved stock from two companies: the Canada-based VMS Rehab Systems, which claimed to sell “quality of life orthopedic seat cushions for the home healthcare sector”, and Argus Worldwide, a company headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming, which purportedly focused on “digital/internet products and services, smart consumer electronic products and health industries”.

The prosecutor on the case, US Attorney Robert Brewer, said the defendants sought to boost the stock price of the companies and then leave innocent investors with investments that they knew would almost immediately lose most or all of their value. “We will continue to investigate and prosecute this type of stock fraud,” he said.

McAlpine was arrested when he entered the United States from Grand Cayman on a privet jet, which was bound for Toronto and had been organised to repatriate a group of people.