Cayman Airways rolls out new flight schedule

CAL aircraft (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): Cayman Airways Ltd (CAL) has updated its schedule for repatriation flights over the next two months from Grand Cayman to the US, Jamaica and Honduras. During September, while the borders remain closed, the national airline will run just three more flights to Miami and one to Kingston. But in October, after the expected opening of the border, CAL will offer a weekly service to Miami on Tuesdays and Kingston on Wednesdays. There will also be just one flight next month to La Ceiba on the 22 October.

The airline said travellers to the United States from Cayman must be US citizens or legally able to travel there. Even though Florida has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in the whole of the United States — over 539,000 — there are no restrictions on travellers other than the requirement to wear a mask at Miami airport.

Travellers to Jamaica must secure authorisation from the Jamaican government before checking in for a flight. People arriving from Cayman do not need a COVID-19 test on arrival but are subject to a health screening and risk assessments by the health authorities. Passengers are required to wear a face mask throughout the airport in Kingston.

Only Honduran nationals will be allow to fly to La Ceiba and they will need to register online with the Honduran authorities prior to departure. Travellers will need to produce the negative results of a PCR test for the virus that is less than 72 hours old. Passengers must wear a mask at all times while in the airport and comply with biosafety measures before being subject to a 14-day quarantine.

Various measures will be in place for the health and safety of passengers and crew, including on outgoing flights. Passengers must arrive at check-in and boarding with their own face mask, which they must wear for the duration of the flight, and practice social distancing for the boarding process.