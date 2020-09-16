CAL adds more flights for essential travel

CAL aircraft bound for Miami on 17 April (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): Cayman Airways Limited has added another flight to Kingston, Jamaica, this month and three additional flights to Miami, Florida, in October as part of the COVID-19 repatriation schedule. The national flag carrier said the flight to Kingston will depart on Thursday, 24 September, at 10:00am. Flights to Miami will leave at 10:00am on 1, 9 and 16 October.

These flights are for essential travel only. People interested in departing on one of them are urged to check all of the requirements for the trips before departure, given the variations in protocols to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

While those leaving do not need to clear their travel with the Cayman Islands Government, anyone wishing to return must contact TravelTime to access the flights.

Although Cayman is officially reopening its borders on 1 October, strict quarantine protocols will remain in place. Only those cleared by the CIG to travel from Kingston, Miami or Le Cieba on Cayman Airways, the fortnightly British Airways service from London or private jets will be given permission to enter.

Until the end fo this month they will then be required to quarantine in a government facility. After 1 October they can quarantine in their own or approved homes with the assistance of a geofencing device and under the supervision of the Public Health Department.