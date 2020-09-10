Brac ganja activist arrested for possession

Elvis McKeever

(CNS): A leading voice in the campaign to legalise the medical and recreational use of ganja as well as personal cultivation in the Cayman Islands has been arrested again for possession and consumption. Elvis McKeever (61) was taken into custody last week but has since been bailed after a bust at his Cayman Brac home. Police said they found several containers and packages of suspected ganja.

Last summer McKeever began a petition calling on the government to change the law and decriminalise the cultivation of ganja for medical purposes and permit personal recreational use of the plant.

The use of cannabis oils and tinctures for medical purposes is now legal on prescription, but there has been no further advance on this issue over the last four years, despite mounting support in the community for creating a cannabis sector.

An increasing number of countries around the world have legalised, or at least decriminalised, the recreational consumption of ganja. However, here in Cayman it remains a crime and many people are held back by criminal records based on the use and possession of very small amounts of the drug.

McKeever was first arrested for possession when he was a teenager, which he has said interfered with his ability to get an education and work. He was more recently prosecuted last summer for the cultivation of ganja for his own use.

McKeever believes that, given the waste of police resources prosecuting people for consumption, which could be diverted to more serious crime, the time for change has come. Government, he believes, should take the next step and allow people to grow ganja here and put an end to the smuggling from Jamaica, from where guns are smuggled along with the ganja.