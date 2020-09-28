Border patrol eying migrant boat

Cuban vessel off the coast of Cayman Brac, September 2020 (Photo courtesy CBC)

(CNS): Officers from Customs and Border Control (CBC) in Cayman Brac are keeping their eyes on a small vessel in local waters with two Cuban migrants on board who may need to come ashore. With the borders closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, public health officials are now standing by to help CBC bring the migrants on land if necessary and ensure that all established isolation protocols are followed.

This is the first migrant boat from Cuba that has been spotted by Cayman authorities in local waters for over a year.

Since Cuba’s first case in March, the island has had a total of 5,483 cases of COVID-19, just over 730 are active cases and 122 people have died.