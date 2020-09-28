Bill could hinder people’s right to justice

(CNS): An amendment to the Judicature Law, which is expected to be debated in the Legislative Assembly next month, defines protective cost orders in judicial reviews or constitutional cases but could actually undermine the ability of ordinary people to bring a legal challenge against government. The bill spells out the court’s ability to prevent anyone bringing a case against government having to pay costs, even if they lose. However, there are concerns about the ambiguous descriptions of “appropriate persons”.

As a result, a number of local activists are urging constituents to contact their MLAs before this bill is passed to seek a longer consultation period in order to persuade government to tweak the legislative changes to ensure better protection for non-profits in particular.

The court has always had the power to grant protective cost orders in any case where judges believe it is appropriate, but this new amendment defines the details under which the court can grant these orders, specifically in cases against government.

A recent example is the case by Shirley Roulstone, a member of the Cruise Port Referendum group, who was awarded a protective order in the case against government over the referendum. Roulstone won in the lower courts and also secured the most important victory, which was to stop the rushed and unfair vote government had planned in response to the CPR’s successful petition.

However, the case fell at the Court of Appeal over one issue, which was whether or not the government could pass a law for a people’s referendum in the absence of a framework, or general, law. But with a protective costs order in place, the government could not seek costs from Roulstone.

This new legislation appears to provide explicitly for cost orders in judicial reviews or constitutional challenges to ensure that people, regardless of their financial wherewithal, can still bring a case without fear of being charged the government’s costs as well as their own. However, if this amendment had already been passed, it could have made it much more difficult for Roulstone to get the protective order for what remains a critical case.

The amendment bill states that before making an order, the court must consider “the financial resources of the parties to the proceedings, including the financial resources of any person who provides, or may provide, financial support to the parties”. In other words, a wealthy donor to a charity could hinder its ability to bring a case.

The court’s must also consider the extent to which the applicant for the order is likely to benefit financially if they win, whether lawyers are acting pro bono, and particularly conserning to activists, “whether the applicant for the order is an appropriate person” to represent a public interest cases, which they say is so subjective and ambiguous that it leaves the door open to refuse anyone and everyone a protective cost order.

A sample email is now circulating locally on social media and via email asking voters to use it as a template to write to their MLAs urging them press government for a longer period of public discussion for this legislation as well as for the Defence Bill which formalises the Cayman Islands Regiment, and the Prescription (Amendment) Bill, which activists believe falls short of the protections required to preserve and regain local access to beaches, the shoreline in general and other places of cultural significance.