Airport begins COVID-19 testing trial

iMSafe wristbands (click to enlarge)

(CNS): With the arrival of the first fortnightly British Airways service between London and the Cayman Islands on Thursday, government has begun the trial run of its new protocol system with around two dozen people. The passengers selected for home isolation with a geofencing device will be tested at the airport, taken to their home on official transportation and isolated for two weeks under public health supervision.

The test run on passengers from the UK comes after Cayman passed another full week with no new cases of COVID-19, while cases in England have jumped by 167%. On Thursday Dr John Lee reported on 133 COVID-19 tests that were carried out over the last day and all of them were negative. Cayman has just three lingering cases of the virus in asymptomatic patients in isolation. Prior to the arrival of today’s BA flight there were 180 people in quarantine. All of the new passengers not taking part in the trial will go into the government facility.

Government has published a new Q&A page on its website, setting out the details of this week’s trial and how it will be rolled out next month when Cayman begins the first phase of its gradual border reopening programme.

The programme depends heavily on monitoring technology which will see passengers wear an iMSafe wristband, which communicates via Bluetooth to a custom mobile app on a smart phone and creates a virtual perimeter around the quarantine location. If the wearer leaves the location or tampers with the device, an alert will be sent to the monitoring team.

Isolating households will be required to get food and groceries via contactless payment and delivery left outside the door. Those in isolation cannot have contact with anyone during the 14-day period of quarantine.

No one in home-isolation is permitted to have any visitors, whether friends or family, not even if they have offered to drop off supplies. The households will be subject to random checks and anyone found to be in breach of this condition may be required to complete the remainder of their isolation in a government isolation facility and could be subject to penalties, which include a fine and imprisonment, officials have said.