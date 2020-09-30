After-fact primary habitat removal to be approved

East End

(CNS): Yet another after-the-fact application for the removal of primary habitat on a site off the Queen’s Highway is set to get the green light this week, with the landowner facing no more than a $1,000 fee for the unlawful clearance. The planning department recommended that an application by Eric James Bergstrom-Grant Management for the destruction of the largely untouched oceanfront parcel be approved.

The application is due to be considered by the Central Planning Authority on Wednesday, and despite continued efforts by the Department of Environment to get the CPA to act to stop people clearing land without approval, there will be no consequences for this latest unnecessary onslaught on nature.

Commenting on behalf of the National Conservation Council, the DoE said that the owner had removed primary coastal shrubland, dry shrubland and dry forest that is now lost. Once again the department stated that it does not support clearing land for speculative projects and urged an end to the practice.

“Primary habitat is mature habitat in its natural state, otherwise uninfluenced by human activity where ecological processes are not significantly disturbed,” the DoE pointed out in its submissions to the CPA. “These habitats are often very old, existing long before humans and may consist of many endemic and ecologically important species. Unfortunately, primary coastal habitat is becoming rarer as development increases and speculative clearing of coastal parcels occur.”

The DoE added that it was regrettable that the site has already been torn up as it would have encouraged the applicant to clear only when development was imminent, allowing for the existing ecosystem to function and for the land to remain a home for local wildlife until the applicant was ready to build.

“We would have also recommended clearing only the development footprint, leaving the vegetation within the setbacks to act as a privacy buffer and retaining as much mature native vegetation as possible,” the department said.

It is now too late to preserve any of the mature habitat, regardless of whether or not a project goes ahead on the land. The DoE urged the owners to at least plant and incorporate native vegetation into any future landscaping scheme for the parcel.

“Native coastal vegetation typically consists of various salt and wind-tolerant flora which are perfectly adapted to the habitat conditions of the site resulting in landscaping which supports local biodiversity and requires less maintenance, making it a very cost-effective choice,” the experts said.

According to the agenda for this Wednesday’s meeting, the planning department said it had no concerns regarding the application other than it is after-the-fact. But officials said the after-the-fact fee penalty was paid. According to the schedule, the assault on the environment would have been less than $1,000.

While no neighbouring landowners objected to this application, the agenda reveals that some residents within given notification zones are realising they can object to planning applications that pose a threat to nature as well as their own individual property interests.

In two letters to the CPA residents living across the canal from a proposed 13-unit apartment development on Omega Drive objected to the removal of mangroves for a sea wall. The objecting neighbours both said the mangroves are an important part of their enjoyment of their own properties but also noted the importance they have for the wildlife living among them. Both of the objectors noted the gazetting of the mangrove conservation plan and the protections these important plants now have.

The DoE also urged the retention of the mangroves on the canal side edge of the parcel where the development is proposed to go.

“Mangroves provide a nursery habitat for fish and other marine life and are vital in helping to maintain good water quality,” the DoE stated. “Both mangroves and other canal-side vegetation provide a natural buffer which helps to intercept surface water that may run-off the land into the canal impacting water quality. In addition, canal-side vegetation, especially mangroves, also helps to prevent soil erosion by binding the substrate.”

The department also said that mangroves can be trimmed to allow views without killing them, as set out in the DoE’s trimming guidelines.