Activists urge people to register to vote

Eden Hurlston of Amplify Cayman

Eden Hurlston and Laura Egglishaw man the booth to register voters

(CNS): A new activist group, Amplify Cayman, which is campaigning for renewed political engagement by the community, has begun a voter drive to press home the need to register. Eden Hurlston, one of the members of the new group, explained to CNS that even for those who live in a constituency where no candidates appeals to them, being on the electoral roll gives people more power than they realise, even in non-election years. He said it also safeguards the right to vote in an unexpected referendum.

Hurlston said that 2021 is going to be a very important election, given the number of issues impacting ordinary people’s lives. A new movement is emerging in Cayman that wants to see real and lasting political change, and anyone entitled to vote should be playing a part to herald in that much needed change.

“It’s more important than ever to be a registered voter,” he said. “With so many challenges facing Cayman and the world right now, we must be involved in guiding our country and shaping our future. We need to use every resource at hand to bring solutions.”

Hurlston noted that voting is the simplest way to impact the Cayman Islands’ political will, by having a say in who represents us and a voice in holding those who are elected accountable.

“If you’re not registered, they won’t listen,” he warned. “Activism, education, community building, right to livelihood, personal work and honest discussion, along with grasping that power of democracy, can empower Caymanians to make real, positive changes for Cayman.”

Amplify Cayman is now hosting registration information stations at Camana Bay every Wednesday and Saturday evening, as well as at pop-up stations in locations with foot traffic.

The importance of being on the electoral roll was highlighted by the recent political fallout over the Civil Partnership Law. Most of the politicians based their position on what the most vocal of the registered voters in their constituencies pressed on them, ignoring the views of those who are not registered to vote.

It is increasingly evident that many MLAs, while they are supposed to represent all of the people resident in their constituency, in reality respond only to pressure from those on the electoral register. Hurlston pointed out that with the significant lag in Cayman from the time an individual registers to their appearance on the roll, people can easily miss an important vote.

This was illustrated last year when the Cruise Port Referendum campaign successfully triggered a people-initiated referendum on the port project. But when the government set the date, hundreds of eligible voters who had not registered in time to get on the roll for the government’s chosen date would have missed out on their democratic right to participate if the legal challenge had not succeeded to stay that vote.

There are currently 21,824 voters on the roll, which will be updated on 1 October, but there are almost 6,000 people entitled to vote that are not registered. It is now 257 days until the 2021 General Election and the final deadline to make the roll in time to vote is 4 January.