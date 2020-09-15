Active COVID-19 cases linger in isolation

(CNS): Three travellers who tested positive last week for COVID-19 have still not been given the all clear. On Tuesday Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported on 231 samples tested for the virus over the last day, all of which were negative. But although no community transmissions have been recorded here for over two months, Cayman is not currently considered COVID-free as a result of these lingering, but asymptomatic, cases.

Cayman has now carried out over 37,000 tests, with a running total of 208 cases since March.

Since the borders closed in March, the country has retained a strict quarantine protocol for residents and workers cleared to return. Everyone has been required to stay in government facilities or, if there are medical issues at home, at home but supervised closely by public health, officials have said. At present there are 233 people in mandated quarantine.

However, on 17 September around two dozen pre-selected people arriving on the first of a new fortnightly British Airways regular service between London and Grand Cayman will be isolating at home or in designated accommodation using a geo-fencing device.

This is a test run for the anticipated and limited phase one border opening on 1 October, when all cleared passengers arriving in Cayman will be given the option of using one of these devices and subject to random checks by public health to ensure they are remaining in isolation outside of a secure quarantine facility.