94 negative COVID-19 tests reported

(CNS): Two weeks after two travellers in quarantine interrupted Cayman’s COVID-free status last month, the country is back on a negative trend. There are no active cases at present and on Wednesday Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez reported on 94 COVID-19 tests carried out over the last day, which were all negative. Cayman’s running positive tally remains at 205 after carrying out 35,668 PCR tests.

Cayman is now waiting to see what government has planned ahead of the scheduled border reopening next month.

There has been no further news on the proposed test run for returning residents on the first of a regular fortnightly British Airways service between London and Cayman later this month.

Government is proposing to change the required 14-day quarantine in a government facility and open the borders to property owners or those with close family connections to Cayman. The goal is to require these first visitors to have a negative test before leaving the UK or other location and then to isolate in their homes for around one week. During this time public health officials will monitor their vital signs via a bio-button for signs of infection from COVID-19 and a geo-fencing tag to curtail their movement.

There is still no date set for an update briefing by government to explain the details of the proposed plans and address the mounting concern in the community that, given Cayman’s internal COVID-free status, opening borders to anyone but returning residents and essential workers is too risky.