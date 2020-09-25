$25M deficit better than expected
(CNS): Despite the uncertainty about the future economic fortunes of the Cayman Islands, so far public finances are doing better than expected. Government is now running at a monthly deficit of around $25 million but that is much lower than had been projected, according to Premier Alden McLaughlin. And with a line of credit about to be confirmed, government should be able to support the local economy through the ongoing pandemic.
However, speaking at the COVID-19 update briefing on Wednesday, McLaughlin warned that while government revenue was doing better than expected, “that doesn’t mean they are doing well”. He said the deficit of about $25 million per month was putting public finances firmly in the red.
Government has come to an agreement with a consortium of banks regarding a line of credit and a signed deal is expected before the end of the month, McLaughlin explained. However, he does not think government will need to dip into this contingency cash during the remainder of this administration, so long as things do not get any worse.
But he warned of much more troubling times ahead. “Assuming things don’t get better generally… and we are in pretty much the same situation worldwide,” he said, there will be “a massive challenge for the next administration”.
Government is doing a lot of thinking and planning about what might happen, he said, but right now it is able to navigate the current set of circumstances because of the financial stability that it has created over the last seven years. But things are going to be very difficult over the next few years, he said, noting the grave situation the world is facing.
The premier said the reason why Cayman is doing better than expected is because people are spending money in the local economy. While the staycations have not been enough to make up for the gaping hole from the missing tourism, when it comes to local dollar spending, anecdotal evidence suggests that August has been better than usual for some bars restaurants because residents didn’t leave for the summer and spent money here instead.
“I think all of us are a bit surprised that we are doing as well as we are as there are no tourist here,” he said.
Despite being in the red, McLaughlin said Cabinet did not foresee a serious looming crisis for public finances over the next year. So government will continue to do whatever it can to help supplement incomes and support people who are impacted by the decline in tourism. He added, “We can spend money to help people get through this.”
The premier said that the financial services sector appeared to “be doing incredibly well” and he had been told that August “was the best year …ever, certainly with respects to funds”.
McLaughlin said he was still amazed by the massive optimism all around. “One wonders on what it is based,” he said, but added that global markets are still doing well and there is no evidence yet of any global recession.
See the full update briefing on CIGTV below:
Category: Economy, Government Finance, Politics
Deficit spending is just delayed taxation and/or future cuts to spending on healthcare, public pensions, schools, hospitals roads etc. There is no magic money tree folks…
CIG is driving this economy off the road and mortgaging the well being of future generations.
Everyone who is applauding this ongoing obsession with zero covid should ask themselves whether $25m per month is a cost worth paying?
That’s $800 every month for each Cayman citizen. The belt tightening afterwards will need to be very harsh
Don’t act surprised when your comfy civil service jobs and salaries are slashed, pension benefits are cut, your healthcare isn’t covered, new taxes are introduced, scholarships abroad no longer offered etc etc…
Don’t think you can just milk more of the expats either to make up the shortfall. These are global citizens with many options and will leave to greener pastures if they think they can better treatment elsewhere (see the welcome mat being laid out by others in the region
“McLaughlin said he was still amazed by the massive optimism all around. ‘One wonders on what it is based,’.”
These off the cuff musings are often quite revealing. Even if unintentionally so.
I can well understand our Civil Servants being optimistic they can sail into the sunset without a worry in the world.
How about actually putting Govt back to work? Time to end the Great Civil Service Vacation of 2020.
Wait until the foreclosures starts avalanching in when people realize that their mortgage hasn’t really halted, except now they have no job to paid the bills.
Wait until all of the companies default on their business and trading fees, and all the work permits fees stop coming in at the end of this year.
Let’s see what you have to say in February/March of next year and how great the New Zealand model was to follow. Maybe the Swedish model would have been a bit more suited and realistic for us.
Alden…any thought for cost cutting yet? No voluntary redundancies? No right-sizing of departments? No consequences for poor or inefficient service?
We get that the bleading has to happen, but the waste needs to stop.
It would be very interesting to hear any stories from people who have had a very rough ride during Covid.
Personally, I was incredibly fortunate.