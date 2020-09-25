$25M deficit better than expected

(CNS): Despite the uncertainty about the future economic fortunes of the Cayman Islands, so far public finances are doing better than expected. Government is now running at a monthly deficit of around $25 million but that is much lower than had been projected, according to Premier Alden McLaughlin. And with a line of credit about to be confirmed, government should be able to support the local economy through the ongoing pandemic.

However, speaking at the COVID-19 update briefing on Wednesday, McLaughlin warned that while government revenue was doing better than expected, “that doesn’t mean they are doing well”. He said the deficit of about $25 million per month was putting public finances firmly in the red.

Government has come to an agreement with a consortium of banks regarding a line of credit and a signed deal is expected before the end of the month, McLaughlin explained. However, he does not think government will need to dip into this contingency cash during the remainder of this administration, so long as things do not get any worse.

But he warned of much more troubling times ahead. “Assuming things don’t get better generally… and we are in pretty much the same situation worldwide,” he said, there will be “a massive challenge for the next administration”.

Government is doing a lot of thinking and planning about what might happen, he said, but right now it is able to navigate the current set of circumstances because of the financial stability that it has created over the last seven years. But things are going to be very difficult over the next few years, he said, noting the grave situation the world is facing.

The premier said the reason why Cayman is doing better than expected is because people are spending money in the local economy. While the staycations have not been enough to make up for the gaping hole from the missing tourism, when it comes to local dollar spending, anecdotal evidence suggests that August has been better than usual for some bars restaurants because residents didn’t leave for the summer and spent money here instead.

“I think all of us are a bit surprised that we are doing as well as we are as there are no tourist here,” he said.

Despite being in the red, McLaughlin said Cabinet did not foresee a serious looming crisis for public finances over the next year. So government will continue to do whatever it can to help supplement incomes and support people who are impacted by the decline in tourism. He added, “We can spend money to help people get through this.”

The premier said that the financial services sector appeared to “be doing incredibly well” and he had been told that August “was the best year …ever, certainly with respects to funds”.

McLaughlin said he was still amazed by the massive optimism all around. “One wonders on what it is based,” he said, but added that global markets are still doing well and there is no evidence yet of any global recession.