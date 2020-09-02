Two COVID-19 positives emerge from quarantine

CMO Dr John Lee at Wednesday’s press briefing

(CNS): The four-week streak of negative COVID-19 test results has been broken by two individuals in quarantine, who, although asymptomatic, tested positive at the end of their 14 days in isolation. On Wednesday Dr John Lee, the chief medical officer, reported on 86 test results, the rest of which were negative. Dr Lee also revealed that a community sample had turned up positive recently but confirmatory tests on the same day were negative.

Speaking at the government’s COVID-19 update briefing today, Dr Lee explained that the person and their contacts were all isolated as a precautionary measure and all of those individuals have since had further negative tests.

The CMO pointed out that while Cayman is still believed to be COVID-free in the community, the risks remain and people should still take precautions. Those in isolation and quarantine remain a potential threat for those interacting with them. There are now 282 people quarantining in government facilities and another 42 in home isolation.

This has raised concerns in the community but Dr Lee said that the only people in home isolation are individuals who have been cleared purely for medical reasons by public health. But he said that can include their family members. “There has not been one exemption that has not been for a medical reasons and we have been stringent in the medical reason,” he said.

Meanwhile, infection rates are still rising around the world, with the global death toll likely to reach a million before the end of this month. Dr Lee noted that there is a surge in cases in the UK and other parts of Europe, and the World Health Organisation is reporting concerns about a possible second wave over the next few months. The situation in the US remains troubling as well as the surge in Jamaica.

The CMO pointed out that every country around the region that opened its borders saw a spike in infections, which serves as a cautionary lesson for the Cayman Islands. But countries that have used tight management and careful reopening plans have managed to keep a lid on infections. He said that these statistics from around the world were used to inform the government’s revised reopening plans.

Meanwhile, 2,516 antibody tests have been conducted and 61 have emerged as positive, 37 of which were samples from people who were known to have had the virus, another six were contacts of those and eight had a travel history, with only ten with no identifiable COIVD-19 history.