15lbs of ganja found in soup cans

(CNS): A 29-year-old Caymanian man has been arrested on suspicion of importation of ganja after Customs and Border Control (CBC) found 15lbs of ganja hidden inside sealed soup cans in a shipment of groceries from Canada. The officers, who now work on intelligence-based leads, selected this shipment for inspection on 1 September and made the discovery. The suspect was then arrested just over a week later.

CBC Director Charles Clifford applauded his officers for their diligence and consistency in enforcing the law.

“This most recent seizure of drugs is another example of the efficacy of our strategy to transition from the traditional gatekeepers approach to an intelligence-led, risk management methodology,” he said. “This remains an active investigation which could result in further arrests.”