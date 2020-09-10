$1,000 tourism stipend extended
(CNS): Government will be extending by three months the $1,000 cash payments being paid to Caymanians who were working in the tourism sector before the COVID-19 pandemic and have not been able to find work elsewhere. Premier Alden McLaughlin said the monthly stipend will be automatically paid to existing recipients until the end of the year. New applicants who meet the criteria can register from Monday.
“When tourism came to an abrupt halt, workers in the industry were among the first economic casualties,” the premier said at Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing, as he announced the plan to continue supporting people from the sector for another three months.
“Thousands of Caymanians were either furloughed or lost their jobs completely. As a result, government stepped in, as any caring government would do, to provide economic stimulus programmes for businesses and financial support for displaced workers in the tourism sector.”
Early on in the crisis, following direct one-off payments of CI$600 to taxi drivers and others affected by the immediate tourism lockdown, more than 2,000 tourism workers went on to register for the CI$1,000 direct monthly payments that were made in July, August and September.
Those who already receive the monthly payments will continue to do so until December and they do not need to reapply, but from 14 September, the registration period will be reopened to give those who worked in the tourism industry and who have not previously applied for the stipend an opportunity to do so.
To qualify for the tourism stipend people must provide proof that they are Caymanian and that they were employed within the tourism industry before the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Dwayne Seymour confirmed that government would also be picking up insurance payments for those in tourism as well as any Caymanians who have lost their jobs or are still furloughed and have no means of paying their own health insurance premiums.
While no cover was provided for July or August, Seymour confirmed that the government had decided to cover payments in September and would carry that through until the end of the year.
See the press briefing on CIGTV below:
I really hope we are not paying civil servants the extra money when they have secure government jobs. There must be accountability and responsibility with the people’s money.
All work permit holders should first be asked to leave (work permit is for contracted period not for life or regardless of consequences).
Next review disbursements and if job in tourism was to make extra those funds should not be provided if tourism job not primary job and definitely not if employed with government.
Money soon done. Not that Alden and Roy care.
When will we start incentivizing them to get jobs in (say) construction? General tourism is not coming back for at least a year. That might be an unpopular thing to say, but it is the reality. We need to face up to that and act accordingly.
There is already tourism open in many other locations. But fools like you think Cayman needs to be shut forever because of a flu. I guarantee you either dont work for a living, or work in government or are so rich that you have lost touch with reality about the struggles of ordinary people who lost everything when government closed off cayman.