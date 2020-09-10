$1,000 tourism stipend extended

(CNS): Government will be extending by three months the $1,000 cash payments being paid to Caymanians who were working in the tourism sector before the COVID-19 pandemic and have not been able to find work elsewhere. Premier Alden McLaughlin said the monthly stipend will be automatically paid to existing recipients until the end of the year. New applicants who meet the criteria can register from Monday.

“When tourism came to an abrupt halt, workers in the industry were among the first economic casualties,” the premier said at Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing, as he announced the plan to continue supporting people from the sector for another three months.

“Thousands of Caymanians were either furloughed or lost their jobs completely. As a result, government stepped in, as any caring government would do, to provide economic stimulus programmes for businesses and financial support for displaced workers in the tourism sector.”

Early on in the crisis, following direct one-off payments of CI$600 to taxi drivers and others affected by the immediate tourism lockdown, more than 2,000 tourism workers went on to register for the CI$1,000 direct monthly payments that were made in July, August and September.

Those who already receive the monthly payments will continue to do so until December and they do not need to reapply, but from 14 September, the registration period will be reopened to give those who worked in the tourism industry and who have not previously applied for the stipend an opportunity to do so.

To qualify for the tourism stipend people must provide proof that they are Caymanian and that they were employed within the tourism industry before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dwayne Seymour confirmed that government would also be picking up insurance payments for those in tourism as well as any Caymanians who have lost their jobs or are still furloughed and have no means of paying their own health insurance premiums.

While no cover was provided for July or August, Seymour confirmed that the government had decided to cover payments in September and would carry that through until the end of the year.