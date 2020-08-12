Work begins on ORIA runway blast screen

A section of the new blast deflector at ORIA, which will run from the south side of the extended runway and continue around the perimeter fence line



(CNS): Now that the runway at Owen Roberts International Airport has been extended, bringing it closer to the perimeter fence on Old Crewe Road, line work has begun on a blast deflector to protect traffic and pedestrians. This shield, which is part of the upgrades at the airport to improve operations and safety standards, will mitigate air turbulence, officials said.

Over the last few months, with the borders closed and only a few evacuation flights and private jets using the airport, the Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) has been taking the opportunity to undertake all of the planned works at ORIA.

The blast deflector was required because the runway is now 870 feet longer, which means that aircraft will be taking off much closer to the road. The barrier will “mitigate air turbulence at ground level by deflecting air upwards for departing aircraft to protect passing pedestrians, cyclists and vehicular traffic using the road adjacent to the fence line”, according to a release from the CIAA.

The deflector is made of galvanized steel panels that are powder coated and painted orange and white for easy identification. These panels are mounted on a lightweight steel frame and fastened to a monolithic concrete foundation to prevent uplift.

The blast deflector will extend from the south side of the extended runway and continue around the perimeter fence line. Its assembly and installation is scheduled for completion by the end of August, the release stated.

As part of the ongoing upgrade to the airfield, the new runway and runway extension will be “grooved” to enhance water shedding during heavy rainstorms and increase friction coefficient and safety factor for aircraft landings and departures during extreme wet weather, the CIAA said.

The new runway strengthening with additional layers of asphalt has increased the camber of the runway to a 2% slope to aid water runoff, and the grooves will act as a channel for water to shed more efficiently and decrease the ability to create water pooling on the runway.

“The grooving works will be performed at night to avoid aircraft traffic movements,” officials said, adding that this was also expected to be finished by the end of this month. “The grinding process can be noisy, however, this is unavoidable to add this very important safety feature to the new enhanced runway.”

The CIAA said that once grooving is completed, runway paint markings will be added and enhanced with reflective glass beads to increase visibility. This enhancement will increase safety during night time landings and low visibility weather events. This work is expected be complete by the middle of September.