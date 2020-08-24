Woman seriously wounded in stabbing

(CNS): A woman who was stabbed when she and her male companion were attacked by three men early Monday morning is in hospital with life-threatening injuries. The police said the victims left a bar on Seymour Road (aka Dump Road) in George Town at around 1:00 this morning and crossed the road. They were approached by three men brandishing knives and a fight broke out, during which the woman and the man were both stabbed several times.

They were taken in a private vehicle to the hospital where the woman remains in a serious but stable condition. The man received minor injuries and was subsequently discharged.

Their attackers are described as being of dark complexion. One of the men wore a white shirt and blue jeans, another was wearing a red shirt and black pants, and the third was dressed all in black.

Officers are aware that several people were nearby at the time the incident occurred and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.