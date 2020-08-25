Westin plans new 10-storey tower

The Westin Hotel, Grand Cayman

(CNS): The group that owns the Westin hotel is the latest to submit plans to redevelop a Seven Mile Beach site that will include a ten-storey tower, the maximum height allowed there now. The National Conservation Council has agreed that the project will not require an environmental impact assessment but said there are a number of issues that will need to be addressed before the project should get the green light.

In its screening opinion on behalf of the NCC, the Department of Environment said there were sustainability problems that this latest tower and redevelopment would cause that need further study, including the risk to turtle nests and the overshadowing one of the beach’s oldest condominium sites as well as Government House.

The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa underwent a $50 million revamp in 2017, but Invincible Investment Corporation has now applied to undertake a much more ambitious project. This redevelopment will change the entire face of the hotel and include bulldozing the buildings at the southern end of the site where the new tower and other facilities will be constructed.

The project includes a number of changes in addition to the ten-storey tower, which will overshadow the Villa of the Galleon condos, one of the oldest tourism sites in the area. The upshot will be an expanded convention centre, another swimming pool, more hospitality facilities and an additional 239 rooms, significantly increasing the current room stock at the Westin to 559.

The DoE said that an EIA was not necessary but noted that there would still be moderate adverse impacts on ecology because of an increase in artificial lighting and the loss of turtle nesting habitat due to more hard structure encroachment on a nesting beach.

Although the DoE suggested mitigation measures, they said that when the Central Planning Authority reviews this application, the members should give careful consideration the minor impact from noise and vibration during construction, combined with the cumulative over-development of Seven Mile Beach.

“As building heights increase, the character of Seven Mile Beach will change,” the DoE warned. “More people will be introduced onto the beach and the demolition of low-rise structures to be replaced with high-rise buildings like the proposed hotel tower will cause visual amenity effects as the view of Seven Mile Beach from the beach, from the water and West

Bay Road changes from low-rise to high-rise.”

The DoE noted a number of other important considerations. Weighed against the socioeconomic benefits with the additional rooms and a much bigger conference centre, the plan presents a number of negative implications for transport and traffic. And there were no indications in the application that the project would include the use of renewable energy and other climate-resilient features to minimise its effects.

“There may also be adverse effects to visual impact, daylight, sunlight and overshadowing that should be considered further due to the prominence of the proposed southern hotel tower on the beach,” the DoE said in its screening review. “We have recommended additional studies to assess these effects.”

The DoE said the adverse impacts could be minimized if the hard structures were set back a minimum of 130 feet from the mean high-water mark and if the proposed fire-lane construction on the active beach was removed.

The developers must use turtle friendly lighting. In addition, they should check with the DoE before any work begins to ensure that no active nests are in danger from construction and work should not start during the nesting season. The department also stressed the importance of keeping and replacing any sand moved during construction on the beach and recommended the use of renewable energy.

The NCC confirmed the screening opinion last week, which will be passed on to the Central Planing Authority. A date for the application to be heard by the authority has not yet been fixed.







