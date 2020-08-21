West Bay man arrested after two home raids

(CNS): Police recovered what is assumed to be just a small quantity of ganja from a West Bay home and arrested a 34 year-old-man for possession after two organised busts yesterday in the district. Officers executed two search warrant on Thursday morning, the first just after 7:00am at an address on Capt Reginald Parsons Drive, where they found the ganja, and the second around 8:30am at an address close by, in Andersen Road, where nothing was found and no one was arrested.

A 27-year-old woman was also warned for prosecution for drug offences at the address in Capt Reginald Parsons Drive, which was reportedly searched by officers from various departments within the RCIPS.

The West Bay man, who was taken into custody over the drugs and “other contraband”, was later bailed by the police, pending further investigation.

No other details have been released.