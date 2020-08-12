Van takes a dip pulling PWCs from sea

Van pulled into the water off North Church Street

(CNS): A white Toyota Hiace ended up in the water on Sunday night after a failed attempt to pull two personal watercraft (PWC) out of the sea by the docking area on North Church Street. Police were called to the scene just after 7:30pm, where the van was sinking after it was dragged into the ocean by the weight of the PWCs.

No one was hurt and there was no visible oil spills but officers requested the assistance of the Department of Environment to assess the water for any pollutants. The vehicle was removed from the water and towed away.

Police urged owners to ensure that any vehicle being used to pull vessels from the water is actually capable of doing so. They further noted the importance of having tyres with ample threading to ensure that the vehicle has the necessary grip, and making sure that the emergency beaks are applied during the process and the driver who is launching or retrieving the watercraft has the experience to do so.