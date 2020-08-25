$2.2M spent on updated garbage fleet
(CNS): The Cayman Islands can look forward to seeing real improvement in garbage collection and general management in the coming weeks after almost $2.2 million has been spent on eleven new garbage trucks and other heavy equipment. The Department of Environmental Health has also come up with a new logo that is “better aligned with the department’s direction, and core values”, according to a press release from the beleaguered department, as it attempts a fresh start.
DEH Director Richard Simms said the money for the new fleet was budgeted before the COVID-19 pandemic and the new vehicles would provide better service to the islands He also said that the rebrand would help shine a light on what DEH is all about.
“The facelift really helps breathe new life into our brand and the fleet looks amazing. The logo denotes cleanliness, our clean clear waters, sunshine and brilliance,” he stated in a press release about the new fleet and the spruce up.
But there was no mention in the release about the long-term plans for the country’s waste-management project and the ever-growing George Town dump. It is now almost three years since DECCO and a consortium of waste-management contractors were selected as the winning bidders.
Meanwhile, the DEH has bought four 25-yard residential rear-loader garbage trucks, one small 11-yard residential rear-loader garbage truck, two 40-yard front-end loader garbage trucks, a medium-sized grapple truck and two roll-on-roll-off (hook lifts). A side loader garbage trucks is being returned to the supplier because the wrong specifications were delivered.
The role of the DEH is to protect the public from environmental health related hazards through: strategic management of food hygiene and safety, laboratory services, district sanitation and rodent control, engineering and developmental control, solid and hazardous wastes including waste collection, recycling and disposal; as well as public education and promotion programmes. It also manages the landfill and waste to energy programmes.
Tina Ebanks, Graphic Design Coordinator at GIS, said she wanted the logo to refelct how multi-faceted DEH is, “while at the same time reflecting their five year strategic plan and future growth. And of course something that really speaks to their ‘green’ goals.”
Officials said the rebrand included a new simplified logo, an updated color palette, new contemporary typeface, with an improved website in the works for 2021.
The minister responsible for waste management, Dwayne Seymour, said it was a really exciting time for DEH and he was very happy to see them continue to improve their services, despite all the challenges that came with the lockdown. But Seymour said nothing about the long-awaited national waste management plan and the ongoing talks with the Dart Group, or the failure to make any advancement since talks began with his ministry in October 2017.
Fix the damn dump.
Wow, a rebranding, just like C&W to LIME to Flow. More lipstick on a pig. A new logo and shiny new equipment does not all of a sudden change an environmentally irresponsible entity into a responsible one.
Try implementing a tangible, realistic and credible action and plan before trying to change your stripes.
How much of that $2.2M went towards rebranding and how much came back under the table? And why weren’t any trucks for curb side pickup of recyclables included in the new equipment order? Who’s brainchild was it and who mandated the rebranding?
Not a peep about the dump revamping by Dart, that’s telling. Deal must have either fizzled or too complex for Jon Jon to make comment on. Well it’s about time for the minister to ready his donkey, ride off into the sunset and leave the heavy lifting for the next administration.
How about some basic traffic law lessons too? They fly down our residential street where children play.
Kindly ask them to drive those vehicles with care. Those drivers need proper training and lectured to before they are allowed to destroy those vehicles. They are racing through residential areas at very high speed and making sudden stops. No vehicle will last the way they are being driven.
Branding? Really? These are priorities?
Didn’t you see the Governor’s nice new mask?