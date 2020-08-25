$2.2M spent on updated garbage fleet

(CNS): The Cayman Islands can look forward to seeing real improvement in garbage collection and general management in the coming weeks after almost $2.2 million has been spent on eleven new garbage trucks and other heavy equipment. The Department of Environmental Health has also come up with a new logo that is “better aligned with the department’s direction, and core values”, according to a press release from the beleaguered department, as it attempts a fresh start.

DEH Director Richard Simms said the money for the new fleet was budgeted before the COVID-19 pandemic and the new vehicles would provide better service to the islands He also said that the rebrand would help shine a light on what DEH is all about.

“The facelift really helps breathe new life into our brand and the fleet looks amazing. The logo denotes cleanliness, our clean clear waters, sunshine and brilliance,” he stated in a press release about the new fleet and the spruce up.

But there was no mention in the release about the long-term plans for the country’s waste-management project and the ever-growing George Town dump. It is now almost three years since DECCO and a consortium of waste-management contractors were selected as the winning bidders.

Meanwhile, the DEH has bought four 25-yard residential rear-loader garbage trucks, one small 11-yard residential rear-loader garbage truck, two 40-yard front-end loader garbage trucks, a medium-sized grapple truck and two roll-on-roll-off (hook lifts). A side loader garbage trucks is being returned to the supplier because the wrong specifications were delivered.

The role of the DEH is to protect the public from environmental health related hazards through: strategic management of food hygiene and safety, laboratory services, district sanitation and rodent control, engineering and developmental control, solid and hazardous wastes including waste collection, recycling and disposal; as well as public education and promotion programmes. It also manages the landfill and waste to energy programmes.

Tina Ebanks, Graphic Design Coordinator at GIS, said she wanted the logo to refelct how multi-faceted DEH is, “while at the same time reflecting their five year strategic plan and future growth. And of course something that really speaks to their ‘green’ goals.”

Officials said the rebrand included a new simplified logo, an updated color palette, new contemporary typeface, with an improved website in the works for 2021.

The minister responsible for waste management, Dwayne Seymour, said it was a really exciting time for DEH and he was very happy to see them continue to improve their services, despite all the challenges that came with the lockdown. But Seymour said nothing about the long-awaited national waste management plan and the ongoing talks with the Dart Group, or the failure to make any advancement since talks began with his ministry in October 2017.

