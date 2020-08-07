Premier: UK likely to retain reserved powers

Premier Alden McLaughlin in the LA

(CNS): Britain’s recent agreement to remove section 81 of the Constitution, which allows a governor to make laws directly for the Cayman Islands, will most probably be reconsidered, Premier Alden McLaughlin has said. As the current governor prepares to use that Reserved Power to pass the Domestic Partnership Bill into law, the premier believes that despite agreeing to its removal following the recent constitutional talks, the UK will now want to keep it.

McLaughlin said the failure of the majority of the elected members of the Legislative Assembly to pass the legislation that would have dealt with the long-running breach of the Constitution and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) left the UK government with no other option but to use this section of the Constitution to uphold the rule of law.

And this is likely to have set back Cayman’s constitutional advancement, the premier stated. “The UK will undoubtedly now decide to retain section 81 of the Constitution, despite my having gotten them to agree to remove it as part of the pending constitutional changes,” he said in a statement Thursday.

The statement was in response to Governor Martyn Roper’s announcement yesterday that he would be directly assenting to the law after 21 days of consultation on what is expected to be an amended draft of the bill.

Noting the wider implications for the constitutional advancement, the premier pointed out that the UK’s decision was “entirely to be expected”, given what had transpired.

“I have always argued that it is unwise to encourage and even worse to force the UK, as we have done, to act on behalf of the Legislative Assembly, as having done so once, they may find it easier to do so again in other circumstances. The failure of the Legislative Assembly to do its duty last Wednesday has set back our efforts at increased autonomy immeasurably,” the premier added.

Aside from denying Caymanians rights that they have under the law and defying the Court of Appeal, the LA had sent a message to “the UK and the world that the Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly has not sufficiently matured and cannot be trusted to carry out a fundamental duty to respect the rule of law,” the premier added.

McLaughlin said that he had repeatedly pointed out that the need for legislation to provide same-sex couples with some form of legal framework that was functionally equivalent to marriage was a matter of law.

“I said when I introduced the bill that this was about the rule of law and whether the Legislative Assembly understood its role in not only making laws but in respecting and observing them,” the premier said. “I pointed out several times that if the Legislative Assembly did not do its duty then the UK Government or the courts would stand in for us and do what is required under law.”

McLaughlin said members of the House who were seeking to deflect responsibility by suggesting the appeal court declaration last year was “merely akin to a suggestion are woefully wrong”.

The defeat of the Domestic Partnership Bill last week will now result in some version of it becoming law in any event under the governor’s hand, without further reference to the Legislative Assembly, McLaughlin said.

“What form this law will take is now beyond our control and will be decided by the UK and the governor,” the premier said. “This is a very shameful event and one that should have been avoided.”