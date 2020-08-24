TS Laura has little impact on Sister Islands

24/08/2020
Tropical Storm Laura at 8:43am CDT, Google Maps

(CNS); Reports from Cayman Brac indicate that Tropical Storm Laura, contrary to expectations, left limited rainfall and very low winds as it passed some 90 miles off the coast, Monday. Deputy District Commission Mark Tibbetts said they fared very well in an audio statement. However, he warned the public on the Sister Islands that they were still under a tropical storm warning.

An all clear for the two islands was not anticipated until this afternoon.

Meanwhile, rain continues to be heavy on Grand Cayman after Laura passed at its closest point around 10am, some 155 miles north east of the island.

See the local weather forecast here

  1. Anonymous says:
    24/08/2020 at 11:17 am

    Looks like most of the Brac shutdown because of a drizzle. Gcm step ya game up would’ve loved to avoid traffic this morning.

