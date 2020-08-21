Tropical Storm Laura forms as Cayman soaks up TD14

Atlantic storms 21 August

(CNS) As Cayman sat under a deluge of rain Friday dumped by Tropical Depression 14 over the western Caribbean, in the east TD13 became Tropical Storm Laura. By 2pm Friday the storm was some 175miles ESE of the Northern Leeward Islands heading west at about 18mph. At present the storm presents no threat to the Cayman Islands, with the forecast taking Laura north of Cuba.

Winds were said to be near 45mph but some strengthening is expected over the next two days as the storm moves towards Puerto Rico Saturday morning, and near the northern coast of Hispaniola late Saturday and early Sunday. Tropical-storm-force winds currently extend outward up to 150 miles from the center.

Meanwhile, TS13 was also expected to strengthen into a storm and then a hurricane as it heads north towards the Gulf Mexico.

Heavy rain in Cayman on Friday is expected to continue tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service, which warned of flooding today. With moderate to rough seas and wave heights of 4 to 6 feet, small craft were advised to exercise caution over open water.