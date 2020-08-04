Tourism spent $3.5M on cruise port in 2019

Stran Bodden

(CNS): The tourism ministry spent almost CI$3.5 million of public money on the now abandoned cruise berthing project last year, according to the chief officer. Stran Bodden told Finance Committee the cash was spent on promoting the project and professional services. Meanwhile, the private sector consortium selected to build the controversial dock said this week that they respected everything that had happened to the project over the last few months.

“We respect all the legal and political decisions based on the future of the project and wish nothing but the best for residents of the country,” the Verdant Isle Port Partners consortium stated in its first comments since the premier made it clear that the dock was no longer part of this administration’s agenda.

Following the legal challenge by the Cruise Port Referendum campaign and the impact of the COVID-19 healthcare crisis, the project has been shelved.

Premier Alden McLaughlin has also said that his government will not hold a referendum on the subject now, despite the successful and verified petition that triggered the fight for a public vote.

McLaughlin’s position is that because the project that government was working on is now a “dead duck”, no referendum is required, since any future George Town project led by a new administration would be different.

In addition to the money spent by the Department of Tourism, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson revealed in this recent legislative sitting that the government had reallocated another $1.32 million to the Elections Office budget to hold the referendum. While the office had spent CI$220,000 on prepping for the vote, he did not say what happened to the balance.

Meanwhile, as legislators began reviewing the 2019 supplementary appropriations bill last Wednesday, Bodden said the tourism ministry had spent $3.4 million on the ill-fated project. A total of CI$327,000 of public cash had been spent on promoting the cruise berthing facility throughout 2019, he said, and over $3.4 million on various professional services.

Bodden revealed that consultants KPMG were paid CI$1.29 million for their part in the design and other processes, while some CI$2 million was paid out in commercial legal fees. These fees were separate from those spent by the Attorney General’s Chambers fighting the legal challenge by the CPR campaign and the subsequent appeal, which will fall into the 2020 budget.

In their first public comment since the premier confirmed there would be no vote and no project, VIPP issued a formal statement through its PR firm here, Tower Marketing, saying that they were “appreciative of the opportunity to participate” in the tender for the pier.

“We thank the Cayman Islands Government and the residents of the Cayman Islands for their hospitality and support throughout the process. The four members of the VIPP alliance, Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, Orion Marine Group, and McAlpine Ltd, look forward to continuing their relationship with the Cayman Islands. We respect all the legal and political decisions based on the future of the project and wish nothing but the best for residents of the country,” they said.