Toddler dies after being found in pool

(CNS): Just after 8am today (Thursday) police and other emergency services were called to an address off Old Crewe Road in George Town, where a 3-year-old boy had been found unresponsive in a swimming pool. The child was taken from the water and EMS personnel administered CPR before taking the toddler to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

No other details have been releases and the matter is under police investigation.