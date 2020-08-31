Three-vehicle smash lands four in hospital

| 31/08/2020 | 2 Comments
Cayman News Service

(CNS): Several people escaped serious injuries early Saturday morning in a crash involving a scooter and two cars. Police said that the crash happened on Crewe Road near the junction of Larkspur Way at around 5:45am, when a silver Honda Accord heading towards Bodden Town drifted into the wrong side of the road and smashed into a white Honda Stream and a red scooter.

The driver and two passengers in the Honda Stream and the scooter rider were all injured and taken to hospital. All four were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released. The driver of the Honda Accord was uninjured and the smash is now under investigation.

Comments (2)

  1. Anonymous says:
    31/08/2020 at 7:56 pm

    We ran past it, retardation of the highest order. Crashed on a straight piece of road.

  2. Anonymous says:
    31/08/2020 at 6:34 pm

    Crap driving. Crap roads.

    Stay safe and avoid the idiots.

