Three injured in Crewe Road crash

(CNS): A two-vehicle crash on Crewe Road around midday today (Saturday) left three people injured, one of them seriously. Police said that the collision, which happened just after noon in the vicinity of Canal Lane, involved a green Toyota Passo and a grey Kia Rio. The driver of the Toyota, who was alone in the car, was trapped inside and had to be extricated by the Cayman Island Fire Service officers. Police said he was immediately transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The driver and the single passenger in the Kia Rio were also taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment but their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The roadway, which was closed following the crash, has now been cleared and is once again now open to the public. Police did not indicate how the crash happened but said it is under investigation.