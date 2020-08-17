Three days of COVID-19 test results all negative

COVID-19 screening at the HSA

(CNS): The Cayman Islands has now gone more than six weeks without a positive case of coronavirus and has had no active cases for almost five weeks, having cleared another weekend with no new cases. On Monday Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported that 680 tests had been carried out since Friday and all of them were negative. Cayman has carried out a total 33,148 tests and officials are increasingly confident that the country is virus free.

There are 182 people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, as required by the medical officer of health, as the government maintains its strict 14 day mandatory quarantine for everyone who has returned to the islands during the official border closure.

Government has rescheduled a soft reopening of the borders on 1 October but officials still believe that, even if the date is not deferred again, there will only be a limited number of arrivals who will mostly be property owners and friends and family of residents.

Government has still not firmed up the details of the use of the bio-button technology, a device that combines health monitoring and geo-fencing, to reduce the length of isolation time of new arrivals, thereby facilitating a gradual return of the islands’ lost tourism trade.