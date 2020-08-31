Third undersea cable pointless, says C&W

Maya-1 undersea cable

(CNS): Cable & Wireless, part of the consortium of members that use and operate the existing undersea telecommunications cables that keep the Cayman Islands connected to the rest of the world, has said that plans by government to sink a third undersea cable are unnecessary. Even if there was a five-fold increase in communication traffic over the next 10 years, there would be enough capacity in the current sub-sea network, officials from the islands’ oldest communications company has said.

Government is currently engage in an open tender seeking information on the idea of a third undersea information and communications technology (ICT) cable directly linking Cayman with the United States.

Joey Hew, the minister responsible for e-government, said at the recent Chamber of Commerce Economic Forum that government needed to land a modern submarine cable, which would be the foundation that could make the Cayman Islands a data and information hub, placing the country “at the cutting edge of modern business communications”.

He said the tender, which is now under consideration, was designed to kick-start the consultation on the cable and to collect information on how best to approach it.

But Paul Kirwan, Director, Consortium Cable Management for Cable & Wireless Networks, which has overseen the operations and management of both of the existing sub-sea cables since their inception, implied the move would be pointless.

“Even if Caymanian consumption were to increase five-fold in the next 10 years, there would not be a capacity concern for the current subsea network,” he said in a press release. “Should the need ever arise to repair a cable, the average time to do so is 15 to 25 days, however, most ISP routing systems are designed and scaled to automatically allow for traffic to be re-routed to the secondary cable route to facilitate repair without any noticeable impact or congestion,” he added.

In 2013 Cayman lost over a third of its international circuits following a “shunt fault” on the Maya-1 Cable and service was interrupted for about two days. In 2018 another cut in service occurred when the cable operators said it had scheduled the break in connectivity.

Government believes these incidents and the growing need for more efficient connection justifies new infrastructure and a back-up for the country’s international connection. However despite more than two decades of operation, the Maya-1 Cable is currently only at 41% of its total operating design capability and the Cayman Jamaica Fiber Cable at just 5%.

Kirwan said the continued investment in the Maya-1 Cable has transformed the ICT landscape of the Cayman islands and positioned us as the major solutions provider over the last two decades.

“The Maya-1 Cable is owned and operated by a consortium of independent operators and Cable & Wireless competes with the other consortium members when selling bandwidth on the cable. Over the years, we have seen a continuous decline in pricing per Mbps decline for bandwidth, without a parallel reduction in operating costs.”

The cables have seen Cayman’s grow from speeds of 9.6Kb per second to fibre optic cable systems with system operating bandwidths of 100Gb per second, and with client speeds of 10Gbp/s provided to every ISP.



Cable & Wireless said the Maya-1 Cable works in conjunction with the Cayman Jamaica Fiber System (CJFS) Subsea Cable and both employ best in class technology and both have been continuously upgraded over the years. An upgrade currently underway on the Maya-1 system will introduce 100Gbp/s client access on the system in October this year.

Kirwan said a third cable with a direct link to the United States would bring an additional path and capacity to the marketplace but it would not “provide material improvement in latency to the USA and beyond”.

The route will most likely be similar in distance and capability to the Maya-1 today. “A direct cable to Miami could create a small benefit of a few milliseconds for customers accessing websites and cloud servers in Miami, but it is unlikely to be noticeable to the end customer,” he added.









