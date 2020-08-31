Third undersea cable pointless, says C&W
(CNS): Cable & Wireless, part of the consortium of members that use and operate the existing undersea telecommunications cables that keep the Cayman Islands connected to the rest of the world, has said that plans by government to sink a third undersea cable are unnecessary. Even if there was a five-fold increase in communication traffic over the next 10 years, there would be enough capacity in the current sub-sea network, officials from the islands’ oldest communications company has said.
Government is currently engage in an open tender seeking information on the idea of a third undersea information and communications technology (ICT) cable directly linking Cayman with the United States.
Joey Hew, the minister responsible for e-government, said at the recent Chamber of Commerce Economic Forum that government needed to land a modern submarine cable, which would be the foundation that could make the Cayman Islands a data and information hub, placing the country “at the cutting edge of modern business communications”.
He said the tender, which is now under consideration, was designed to kick-start the consultation on the cable and to collect information on how best to approach it.
But Paul Kirwan, Director, Consortium Cable Management for Cable & Wireless Networks, which has overseen the operations and management of both of the existing sub-sea cables since their inception, implied the move would be pointless.
“Even if Caymanian consumption were to increase five-fold in the next 10 years, there would not be a capacity concern for the current subsea network,” he said in a press release. “Should the need ever arise to repair a cable, the average time to do so is 15 to 25 days, however, most ISP routing systems are designed and scaled to automatically allow for traffic to be re-routed to the secondary cable route to facilitate repair without any noticeable impact or congestion,” he added.
In 2013 Cayman lost over a third of its international circuits following a “shunt fault” on the Maya-1 Cable and service was interrupted for about two days. In 2018 another cut in service occurred when the cable operators said it had scheduled the break in connectivity.
Government believes these incidents and the growing need for more efficient connection justifies new infrastructure and a back-up for the country’s international connection. However despite more than two decades of operation, the Maya-1 Cable is currently only at 41% of its total operating design capability and the Cayman Jamaica Fiber Cable at just 5%.
Kirwan said the continued investment in the Maya-1 Cable has transformed the ICT landscape of the Cayman islands and positioned us as the major solutions provider over the last two decades.
“The Maya-1 Cable is owned and operated by a consortium of independent operators and Cable & Wireless competes with the other consortium members when selling bandwidth on the cable. Over the years, we have seen a continuous decline in pricing per Mbps decline for bandwidth, without a parallel reduction in operating costs.”
The cables have seen Cayman’s grow from speeds of 9.6Kb per second to fibre optic cable systems with system operating bandwidths of 100Gb per second, and with client speeds of 10Gbp/s provided to every ISP.
Cable & Wireless said the Maya-1 Cable works in conjunction with the Cayman Jamaica Fiber System (CJFS) Subsea Cable and both employ best in class technology and both have been continuously upgraded over the years. An upgrade currently underway on the Maya-1 system will introduce 100Gbp/s client access on the system in October this year.
Kirwan said a third cable with a direct link to the United States would bring an additional path and capacity to the marketplace but it would not “provide material improvement in latency to the USA and beyond”.
The route will most likely be similar in distance and capability to the Maya-1 today. “A direct cable to Miami could create a small benefit of a few milliseconds for customers accessing websites and cloud servers in Miami, but it is unlikely to be noticeable to the end customer,” he added.
Coming as it does from the monopoly company which has abused its position for decades , stifled competition with all its might and ripped off the public….
So then what is the solution? I’m tired of paying premium prices for subpar service.
Indubitably
This is not happening. It’s just a talking point. It’s more pleasant to jaw about something that doesn’t exist but might be cool to have, than to answer difficult questions about the unreasonably expensive reality that you actually are confronted with.
It is time that government hold a share in all essential infrastructure, but also ensure stock is floated locally so that local people can invest.This can be achieved through a joint venture and listed as a public company. Government however should not be allowed to sell off their shares like they did with the Cayman Islands Public Service Company before the creation of CUC and certain people In particular benefitted.
It is sad that Cable & Wireless were allowed to transfer their profits from here to their operations in other countries to build up those countries infrastructure and Caymanians, who labored and built up the company, we’re not given an opportunity to become part of what they built as well as local people. At least CUC staff and local people were given that opportunity.
Company with monopoly says status quo shouldn’t be changed.
I know some of the local C&W engineers who worked on these systems from inception. Reliable sources confirmed Paul Kirwan only came on the C&W USA team in about 2014 to manage the Caribbean with NO prior knowledge/experience in Undersea systems.
What the govt is doing is very good. “Can’t have ALL your cables in one building” (C&W) and expect world class reliability.
The FLOW building in GT is a huge single point of failure. Those who know the systems assure that most distribution for both systems are done from that building.
Another Huge concern is the age of the undersea cables and other systems from the1990’s. Seems like Cayman deserve better.
Don’t C&W own the main fiber coming into cayman and lease to the other providers? No conflict here, of course they don’t want competition
This third cable along with an updated port will catapult us finally into the 21st century!
Starlink is poised relegate fiber internet to the bench as a backup. But as with all foreign competitors our regulators will most likely ban the service unless it is sold through a local monopoly for a vastly inflated premium.
Bring in multiple cables so that we have multiple redundancies and ample capacity, zone for and provide incentives for offshore server farms and use the cold water that surrounds these islands to provide cooling for multiple Google sized server farms. If that were done multiple new 21st C industries would become possible without paving over everything or having skyscrapers on 7-mile beach.
Great idea, but already done in the artic without requiring submersion.
A few very fortunate people are going to get paid, they special party supporters, the usual crew that have their noses in the trough getting millions in concessions, a few cabinet members and key consultants. Must be an election around the corner.
Follow the money…
The real issue is not the undersea infrastructure but the quality of the on island infrastructure , open your eyes ! Cuc’s strangle hold on pole access is what IS making implementation of fiber networks such an unprofitable entreprise ! But since our luminaries at .gov and OfReg don’t want to endanger CUC’s bottom line the only way forward seems to be Starlink from this point forward ! Low Earth Orbit will provide more reliable service at the endpoint and lower latency than the present loop .
Well, if C&W say we don’t need it …
Seriously though (a) reliability – it may be that with one cable through the Yucatan channel and one through the Mona passage from Jamaica to the US, and then Maya1 continuing south to South America, we have all of the realistic redundancy we can achieve. At least if the cables can keep adding bandwith through software improvements. (Sending the 3rd cable to Jamaica, via the sister islands, just like the current arrangement, but following a different route and to a different Jam point, might make more sense as Jamaica has cables to both Miami but also Puerto Rico which is a hub for further external cables. Its all about how many routes can your data travel if one route or terminus, e.g., Miami, goes down.)
(b) Speed – the advertised speeds are fast enough for today and the immediate future.
All this does is highlight that our local speed & reliability issues are on-islands issues. The local providers, including Cable & Wireless under the current name, are not giving reasonable service on the local end.
Ah. Yes let’s rely on C&W’s expert knowledge. This is a company that can’t even buy the brackets needed to hold up its wires.
Very sad. Used to be a great company. Sent Caymanians to the UK for technical and vocational training before that was even a thing.
Now a shadow of its former self.
10 Gbps per client in Cayman….on my ass! They control the speed on every modems and it is very slow!
Genius Joey knows best I’m sure.
I always found Joey to be a decent character. He seems like he is at least trying to make changes.
He is the PPM’s younger version of Muckeeva Bush with the same character and qualifications
But…. but…. but…. Why would anyone want to be an ass?
If this was needed, someone would be pounding on your door to build it without government money. Please keep the government out of this. It is a scam and a boondoggle.
If there is no capacity issue why is broadband so expensive in the Cayman Islands?
I am currently relocating from Gibraltar where I get 300 Mbps unlimited fiber connection (tv and phone inclusive) for the the equivalent of $39KYD (£35) per month.
Whereas in the Cayman’s, Flow (C&W) charges $200KYD per month for only 200Mbps (tv only, phone $20KYD extra)
So if there is no capacity issue why does it cost five times as much for an inferior service?
Pole access fees ! Rented from Mama CUC explain a LARGE part of the bill . Cost of power is also a BIG factor into the present prices .
Why would you pay for 200 mbps? It doesn’t make your internet go any faster. It just increases your bandwidth.
What could you possibly do with more than 100mbps? A 4K stream is like 15mbps. You could run like 6 of those at a time.
So it doesn’t take 4 hours to download PlayStation updates.
If you like your cheap internet then stay put where you are!
Seriously? How long have you been here?
Just so you know, FLOW currently charges $200 KYD per month for 200Mbps plus ALL of its TV channels. You call this “tv only” but I call it “the best package with the most channels”. I used to pay $150 per month for 50Mbps and another $90 for the TV channels. Two promotions later, my speed has quadrupled and I pay less. Their prices have actually come down, and provided you know how to maximise speeds (using 5Ghz network when possible), the speeds advertised are actually delivered. Gibraltar and Cayman really do not have much in common and cannot be compared for most purposes. Gibraltar is the southern tip of Spain; we are three islands in the Caribbean Sea. We do not benefit from continental infrastructure or economies of scale. Yes, it sounds like FLOW could double everyone’s speeds for free (as they’ve done on numerous occasions since internet came to Cayman) but that would hasten the point when they have to invest in more infrastructure by using more capacity and increasing consumer speed expectations.
Why does it cost so much? Many reasons. Shareholders to satisfy, monopoly/small market inefficiencies that suppress margins, customer loyalty, business costs, the fact we are grateful to have the infrastructure and speeds we have, the fact that people are willing to pay because the internet makes this little group of islands so much more entertaining…many factors. This just isn’t continental Europe, sorry!
Predatory Pricing. Back when C&W was the only telephone in any town in the Caribbean on certain islands you had free local calls (Barbados) on others (Cayman) you paid per call. Prices aren’t set by availability but by what they think the market can bare. (And welcome to Cayman. Our local realtors will sell you a 2 bedroom apartment based not on how many are available for rent/sale, but what they think they can charge for it.)
Someone must be getting a kickback for brokering this…..
You beat me to that 🙂
Absolutely.
Sounds like 10%.