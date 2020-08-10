The drudgery of drug smuggling

Book review by Wendy Ledger: When the news broke last weekend that the infamous drug smuggler Leigh Ritch had finally published a book about his life as one of the youngest ever ganja traders in the region, expectations were high. But $16.99 and 137 pages later, who knew that life in the drug business was so dull?

Well, either that or Ritch decided he wasn’t going to reveal everything, after all, when he picked up his pen and began writing his autobiography, In Too Deep: How an American Teen Became a Pioneer Boss of the International Drug Trade.

So the much-anticipated, ‘shocking’ revelation about Cayman’s underbelly of vice and corruption, where local business leaders and politicians fought to get in on Ritch’s deals, turned out to be less than a stellar read. The one-time notorious smuggler even manages to make life hanging with rock stars, such as the Bon Jovi band members and Ringo Starr, sound something short of fun.

Aside from learning that the current tourism minister allegedly had a liking for the Peruvian marching powder when he was in his twenties and didn’t mind whom he sold the family ships to — for a price — and the oh-so surprising revelation that a certain suspended speaker had allegedly tapped him up for cash, this is less a tell-all autobiography than a technical manual on how to move gargantuan loads of marijuana without getting caught too often.

Ritch, who is the grandson of Captain Theophilus Ritch from Cayman Brac, grew up largely in Tampa with very close ties to the Cayman Islands. He began getting involved in drug dealing when he was around 17 or 18 years old in high school and his story here is well known.

He was convicted of criminal conspiracy in 1986 and later testified in front of the US Senate Foreign Relations sub-committee, where he told much of his story about smuggling ganja from Colombia to the US, including his links with Panama’s infamous dictator, Manuel Noriega. Ritch was initially sentenced to 30 years in prison, which was reduced on appeal following his cooperation with the US authorities to 14 years.

But in this telling of his life of crime, from selling bags of ganja in school to moving tonnes of the drug on shrimp boats and Learjets, with the help of his friend in Panama and various other gangs, Ritch gives away little about any connections here in Cayman.

He does, however, treat the reader to details of the vessels he used and how long it would take to load and unload his contraband at various ports and how it was then distributed around the US. Stevedores and logistics managers are bound to find the book riveting, but for those looking for a full revelation on the who’s who in the Ritch-Cayman connection, not so much, regardless of the hype.

Living a playboy lifestyle when he was in Cayman, hiding from the US Drug Enforcement Agency with help of an RCIPS staffer who was one of his girlfriends, he occupied his time running a daiquiri beach bar and a nightclub.

Ritch also speaks about laundering millions of dollars through banks in the Cayman Islands, though that was hardly exceptional in the early 1980s. He did, however, move the cash side of his lucrative enterprise to Panama, as the local banks here did begin to start asking questions.

It was while on a trip to Montego Bay in Jamaica with Tommy Lee, the drummer of Mötley Crüe, and his new wife, actor Heather Locklear, that Ritch was arrested at the airport by US agents, driven to Kingston and forced on a plane in what he claimed was a kidnapping.

He was tried and convicted, largely on the testimony of his former gang members.

In his memoir, despite being knee-deep in drug smuggling for years, Ritch claims he was never involved in any violence. He wrote that no one in his drug enterprise ever carried a gun, something that, to be honest, seems a little hard to believe. He also denies being directly involved in smuggling cocaine, even though some of his associates trafficked the narcotic.

Ritch, who is now 71 years old, maintains that he has been on the straight and narrow for many years. After returning to Cayman he became involved in construction and ‘export’ businesses. He moved back to Florida in 2005, where he was diagnosed with, and continues to battle, non-Hodgkin’s follicular lymphoma.