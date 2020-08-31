Storm brewing in centre of Caribbean Sea

Click to enlarge

(CNS): Local forecasters are keeping watch on a tropical wave developing over the Central Caribbean moving westward across the region, which is likely to bring heavy rain to the Cayman Islands this week and become a tropical depression in the next few days. The US National Hurricane Center said this area of low pressure has changed little in organisation since Sunday but conditions were conducive for development.

The Cayman Islands Weather Service predicts light winds and slight seas and a 30% chance of rain on Monday with more unsettled weather by tomorrow evening. There is a 60% chance of showers and some thunder by nighttime and 80% chance of rain and choppy seas Wednesday due to this weather system, which could lead to flooding.