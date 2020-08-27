Sperm whales spotted in local waters

| 27/08/2020 | 1 Comment
Sperm whale in Cayman waters (from Red Sails video)

(CNS): The Department of Environment has confirmed that two whales, a mother and calf, spotted recently and videoed by a Red Sail crew were sperm whales. “DoE has reached out to our regional partners and we can confirm that this video is of a beautiful mother sperm whale and her baby,” the department stated in a social media post.

Red Sail said it was very exciting news. “We are hopeful to see more incredible sightings around our islands as the waters remain calm during this global pandemic,” the crew said, as they thanked the DoE for identifying the species.

Sperm whales are rarely sighted in Cayman waters. According to the National Geographic magazine, they have the largest brain of any creature known to have lived on Earth. They can dive as deep as 3,280 feet in search of food and can hold their breath for up to 90 minutes.

The DoE is encouraging everyone to send in any pictures, video or details of sightings of any marine mammals to DoE@gov.ky for the database.

Whale Spotted Off Grand Cayman

UPDATE: Cayman Islands Department of Environment has idenitifed the whale and her calf as Sperm Whales!..This mama and baby whale were spotted off our shores last week by Grant Jackson and crew. Any idea what species of whale they might be? Perhaps Cayman Islands Department of Environment might know? 🐋🐳#whalespotting #whaleofatale #fluke #whalefluke #whalethatwasafluke #whalewhatdowehavehere #namethatspecies #whalesinthewild #whalesincayman #caymanwhalewatch #whaletail #caymanlife #caymanboating

Posted by Red Sail Sports Grand Cayman on Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature

Comments (1)

  1. Anonymous says:
    27/08/2020 at 3:29 pm

    Although reported sightings and video might be scarce, the Cayman Trench is definitely Sperm whale country…always has been!

