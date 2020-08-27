Sperm whales spotted in local waters

Sperm whale in Cayman waters (from Red Sails video)

(CNS): The Department of Environment has confirmed that two whales, a mother and calf, spotted recently and videoed by a Red Sail crew were sperm whales. “DoE has reached out to our regional partners and we can confirm that this video is of a beautiful mother sperm whale and her baby,” the department stated in a social media post.

Red Sail said it was very exciting news. “We are hopeful to see more incredible sightings around our islands as the waters remain calm during this global pandemic,” the crew said, as they thanked the DoE for identifying the species.

Sperm whales are rarely sighted in Cayman waters. According to the National Geographic magazine, they have the largest brain of any creature known to have lived on Earth. They can dive as deep as 3,280 feet in search of food and can hold their breath for up to 90 minutes.

The DoE is encouraging everyone to send in any pictures, video or details of sightings of any marine mammals to DoE@gov.ky for the database.