Cayman Islands soft border opening delayed
(CNS): Plans to reopen the Cayman Islands’ borders on 1 September have been postponed until 1 October and possibly beyond, in the face of rising infection rates around the world, especially in the United States. This follows several weeks of speculation that the planned soft opening to visitors was unlikely to happen next month. However, the UK air-bridge and repatriation flights on Cayman Airways will continue, officials said.
On Friday evening the Cayman Islands Government finally broke its silence on the reopening plans and explained that while there are still no restrictions on people leaving Cayman, those returning will face limitations.
With no mention of any intent to use bio-buttons as an alternative method to allowing people to return to Cayman under less restrictive isolation conditions, officials confirmed that the mandated 14 days quarantine process will continue.
Anyone returning to the Cayman Islands, which is now essentially COVID-free, must be quarantined for 14 days in a government facility and will need a negative PCR test before they can return to their own accommodation.
With the start of the academic year, officials said they recognised that parents were keen to confirm travel plans to accompany students needing to travel overseas to continue their education. A British Airways flight will leave Cayman for Gatwick, London, on 28 August, as planned for students and their parents. The governor’s office is also in discussions with British Airways to introduce a regular fortnightly service to Gatwick.
Cayman Airways is also providing a series of repatriation flights to Miami, US; Kingston, Jamaica; and Le Ceiba, Honduras.
Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell stated that the extension of the closure was based on the need to protect Cayman from the ongoing pandemic. “From the outset of the pandemic the government has placed the highest priority on public health and safety and we are approaching the reopening of the Islands borders with the same degree of due care and attention,” the minister said.
“It is unfortunate that this decision had to be taken but we believe it is the most prudent thing to do given the environment beyond our shores. Waiting to open our borders is allowing us to learn from the experiences of other countries and is ensuring that sufficient time is allocated to putting all of the necessary precautions in place keep our Islands safe and people protected,” he added.
Anyone wanting to come to Cayman, such as returning residents, property owners or new workers, must contact government’s TravelTime team before booking a flight. While some airline website are offering flights to the Cayman Islands and accepting future bookings, the borders remain closed and approval has not been granted for the operation of any commercial flights.
Travellers who make reservations directly with any airline while the borders are closed are doing so at their own risk. Airline vouchers issued by other airlines for such flights are not transferrable to the British Airways repatriation flights, nor are they valid for use on Cayman Airways.
Officials said that the CIG, through TravelTime, is “making every effort to assist residents with returning home. However, travellers should remain aware that we are in uncertain and challenging times and with inbound travel restrictions in place, delays in securing a return flight should be expected.”
Inbound travellers will need to board a repatriation flight only and must register their travel request with TravelTime, and complete the online form to receive pre-travel approval. Travellers who have not completed this process will not be permitted to board a repatriation flight.
Questions or concerns should be directed to TravelTime by emailing traveltime@gov.ky or by calling 649-6913 between the hours of 8:30am and 5:00pm, Monday to Friday. Current information about the Cayman Islands Covid-19 response and suppression strategies is available here.
Confirmed CAL repatriation flights are as follows:
Miami, USA: September 1, 4, 11, 18 and 25
Kingston, Jamaica: September 2, 16 and 30
Le Ceiba, Honduras: August 19 and September 23
Category: Local News, Transport
The right decision. Now stop dangling a carrot of a border reopening that anyone paying attention knows cannot safely happen for the foreseeable future. Increase the quarantine capacity and welcome people in for the long haul. We have spent long enough turning people away. Let them come in through quarantine and stay for 6 months with no issue. We have a lot of empty Airbnb apartments to fill, and can do so without opening our borders and creating risk for our population.
This isn’t any real surprise. But considering the news of just how ineffective a vaccine will be (CNBC Dr. Fauci):
White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci that the chances of scientists creating a highly effective vaccine — one that provides 98% or more guaranteed protection — for the virus are slim.
Scientists are hoping for a coronavirus vaccine that is at least 75% effective, but 50% or 60% effective would be acceptable, too, he said.
The FDA has said it would authorize a coronavirus vaccine so long as it is safe and at least 50% effective.
What is the game plan if vaccine is only 50%?
How long will the CIG keep things locked up?
What happens if the rest of the world builds a natural immunity and the Pharm companies decide not to pursue a vaccine at all?
Many are thinking that this is just another thing to worry about like cancer, heart disease, and now just add Corona.
This is good news. Prudent decision. New Zealand is still closed and other countries are being ultra cautious—some have backtracked.
I read a competitor’s article that the US has warned about travel to Cayman. That is Trump at work. Wants to persuade the world that the terrible state of affairs in US is worldwide.
In any case, I don’t want them, especially his ignoramus followers, bringing the virus here,
So happy they are discouraged, and happy the CI Govt has moved the target date for reopening.
Always an excuse for poor performance. You say the border must open sometime soon or the economy will take too big a hit. But you still can’t make it happen. Takes too mush work right? Too busy right now fighting to keep human rights from the Gay people or is it Sahara dust again? I must say no one I know expected any other outcome. World Class Incompetence.
Alden can’t keep feeding the 5000 forever. Money soon done.
So why do we still have thousands of relatively unskilled foreign nationals here with work permits to drive busses, taxis, cut grass, etc. and other tasks that there are unquestionably many Caymanians available to perform?