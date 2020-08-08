Cayman Islands soft border opening delayed

BA flight from Grand Cayman (file photo)

(CNS): Plans to reopen the Cayman Islands’ borders on 1 September have been postponed until 1 October and possibly beyond, in the face of rising infection rates around the world, especially in the United States. This follows several weeks of speculation that the planned soft opening to visitors was unlikely to happen next month. However, the UK air-bridge and repatriation flights on Cayman Airways will continue, officials said.

On Friday evening the Cayman Islands Government finally broke its silence on the reopening plans and explained that while there are still no restrictions on people leaving Cayman, those returning will face limitations.

With no mention of any intent to use bio-buttons as an alternative method to allowing people to return to Cayman under less restrictive isolation conditions, officials confirmed that the mandated 14 days quarantine process will continue.

Anyone returning to the Cayman Islands, which is now essentially COVID-free, must be quarantined for 14 days in a government facility and will need a negative PCR test before they can return to their own accommodation.

With the start of the academic year, officials said they recognised that parents were keen to confirm travel plans to accompany students needing to travel overseas to continue their education. A British Airways flight will leave Cayman for Gatwick, London, on 28 August, as planned for students and their parents. The governor’s office is also in discussions with British Airways to introduce a regular fortnightly service to Gatwick.

Cayman Airways is also providing a series of repatriation flights to Miami, US; Kingston, Jamaica; and Le Ceiba, Honduras.

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell stated that the extension of the closure was based on the need to protect Cayman from the ongoing pandemic. “From the outset of the pandemic the government has placed the highest priority on public health and safety and we are approaching the reopening of the Islands borders with the same degree of due care and attention,” the minister said.

“It is unfortunate that this decision had to be taken but we believe it is the most prudent thing to do given the environment beyond our shores. Waiting to open our borders is allowing us to learn from the experiences of other countries and is ensuring that sufficient time is allocated to putting all of the necessary precautions in place keep our Islands safe and people protected,” he added.

Anyone wanting to come to Cayman, such as returning residents, property owners or new workers, must contact government’s TravelTime team before booking a flight. While some airline website are offering flights to the Cayman Islands and accepting future bookings, the borders remain closed and approval has not been granted for the operation of any commercial flights.

Travellers who make reservations directly with any airline while the borders are closed are doing so at their own risk. Airline vouchers issued by other airlines for such flights are not transferrable to the British Airways repatriation flights, nor are they valid for use on Cayman Airways.

Officials said that the CIG, through TravelTime, is “making every effort to assist residents with returning home. However, travellers should remain aware that we are in uncertain and challenging times and with inbound travel restrictions in place, delays in securing a return flight should be expected.”