Schools to open in the face of a ‘new normal’

(CNS): The Department of Education Services has released a schedule of key dates for the upcoming start of the new academic year under a ‘new normal’, given the concerns regarding COVID-19. While Cayman is now believed to be coronavirus free, there are still concerns of a resurgence and as a result students will be experiencing a new learning environment.

The schedule includes when each school will reopen for new students, regularly enrolled students, dates when Year 11 and 12 students will receive their final exam results and the orientation days for all new and transfer students.

These dates are relevant to all government schools including, primary and secondary level schools located on all three Cayman Islands.

Orientation Days are scheduled to provide new students and their parents with essential information. Parents are required to accompany their children to Orientation Day, which is mandatory for any student entering a government school for the very first time.

“As it stands now, the decision is to hold the new student orientations onsite,” said Acting DES Director Tammy Banks-DaCosta. “Any changes will be communicated by 19 August.”