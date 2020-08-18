Roper: Regiment belongs to Cayman not UK

(CNS): The new local defence force “is Cayman’s regiment”, Governor Martyn Roper has said, and the UK’s sole interest in supporting it is to help the islands build greater resilience here and in the region for humanitarian and disaster relief. He said it was up to the people of the Cayman Islands how best to develop this new group of local reserves. Speaking at the passing out parade on Sunday, he called it a landmark day.

The first passing out parade for the regiment with its first 51 recruits took place in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The governor said that having Cayman’s “own trained troop of men and women will make a great difference” when it comes to disaster management and relief.

Premier Alden McLaughlin told the troops during his address at the parade that he had “thought about this moment for almost sixteen years”. He recalled that in the aftermath of Hurricane Ivan in 2004 members of the Bermuda Regiment had come to Cayman to assist with recovery and had made a lasting impression, which led him pursue the idea of a Cayman Islands regiment.

But when in 2005 the PPM administration approached the United Kingdom about a local defence force, the UK Government “wasn’t willing to accommodate the request”.

Fifteen years on, after a visit by then UK Minister for the Armed Services, Brigadier Mark Lancaster, the idea of the regiment was discussed again and this time Cayman got the green light. McLaughlin credited Roper with persuading the UK Government to support the formation of a regiment.

“We announced only ten months ago that we would be forming this regiment, and despite the impact of COVID-19 we are here today, an incredible achievement indeed,” McLaughlin said. “As I look at this group of fine men and women, I see promise of a great future.”

He said the regiment’s future success rested in their hands as its first members because how they now deport themselves will define it in the eyes and hearts of Caymanians and give it whatever reputation it earns.

“This is an awesome and important responsibility. Regardless of your rank each one of you has a part to play in the success of this regiment,” McLaughlin said as he urged them to hold fast to the motto, “In Arduis Paratus – Prepared in Adversity”.

See the full parade on CIGTV below:

.