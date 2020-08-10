Roper re-releases Domestic Partnership Bill for input
(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper has re-released the Domestic Partnership Bill, along with another eleven amendment bills that he is expected to pass into law by early September. No changes have yet been made to the original bill, which was drafted to provide a legal mechanism similar to marriage for same-sex couples, but some are expected following the consultation period, including to the section dealing with an open searchable register.
Among the many concerns about this legislation, the most emphatic have been those coming from Cayman’s conservative Christian community opposing the entire legislation. But there have also been concerns from the wedding industry and from the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, too.
These include the overall discriminatory nature of the legislation and the creation of a separate register that would effectively identify gay couples in Cayman, which many fear would be an invitation for abuse. The Attorney General’s Chambers is expecting to take this and other amendments into consideration over the next three weeks.
Members of the public can now send their comments on any aspect of the Domestic Partnership Bill or the accompanying long list of amended legislation to the governor’s office before it all becomes law.
The bill and the new regime it ushers in plus the amendments to the eleven pieces of existing legislation show the complexities that opting for a separate but equally functional framework for same-sex couples rather than full marriage equality involved. This is why many people had hoped that the UK’s representative and the FCO leaders would have reinstated the chief justice’s March 2019 ruling in which he legalised same-sex marriage by changing eight words in the Marriage Law.
However, the UK has taken this approach in the hopes of quelling opposition to the introduction of any kind of same-sex partnership by preserving marriage as an institution saved for opposite-sex couples. Significant opposition remains nevertheless in both the church and in the Legislative Assembly.
The issue has caused a significant rift between the government and opposition benches, where the majority of the ‘no’ voters came from, as well as within Cabinet.
But given the need for the governor to uphold the rule of law and ensure that local legislation complies with Cayman’s own Constitution and the UK’s international treaty obligations, the bill will be enacted within the next four weeks.
Comments regarding the Domestic Partnership Bill and amendments to other legislation should be emailed to: GovernorsOffice.Cayman@fco.gov.uk
See the full list of laws below in the CNS Library.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Equality for same sex couples is the right outcome. However, the way that this whole thing is unfolding is wrong and regrettable. If would have been better for this government to have collapsed and for the people to have gone to the polls early to select political representatives that will actually represent the will of the people.
By creating a separate way for marriages you’ve gone and created a list of people deemed less equal. Like nazis did.
Why can’t church people have marriage within their walls and all of us normal people can just get a civil marriage certificate that is recognized by all countries. Churchy people can get theirs from their pastor and the pastor can also get the actual legal document for the civil union too. That separates church and state and also let’s churches not have to gay marry under their “law”.
Ironically, interfering in devoted monogamy is probably the least productive action imaginable for those actually trying to qualify for Heaven:
Matthew 19:6 “What God has joined together let no (hu)man put asunder”
Glad this Governor is finally bringing us into the 21st Century…albeit 20 years late.
This is so amazing. Way overdue but better late than never. Thank you, Governor, from the heart.
I actually support domestic partnership but isn’t it odd the government only put one bill forward and today the governor has12 bills amended. Legal department never moves this quickly, something else is happening here or being swept under the rug! Food for thought
National register for gay couples but not for convicted criminals. That’s not going to fly!
Yeehaa!!! Now Privy Council get your ass in gear and let’s get SSM sorted as well. The Compass (sorry CNS) did an interesting fact-check on the MLA debate. When you see in black and white what some of these MLAs actually say and believe, it makes scary reading. Medieval thought processes.
Gwan deh Gubna, bless up!