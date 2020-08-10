Roper re-releases Domestic Partnership Bill for input

Governor Martyn Roper

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper has re-released the Domestic Partnership Bill, along with another eleven amendment bills that he is expected to pass into law by early September. No changes have yet been made to the original bill, which was drafted to provide a legal mechanism similar to marriage for same-sex couples, but some are expected following the consultation period, including to the section dealing with an open searchable register.

Among the many concerns about this legislation, the most emphatic have been those coming from Cayman’s conservative Christian community opposing the entire legislation. But there have also been concerns from the wedding industry and from the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, too.

These include the overall discriminatory nature of the legislation and the creation of a separate register that would effectively identify gay couples in Cayman, which many fear would be an invitation for abuse. The Attorney General’s Chambers is expecting to take this and other amendments into consideration over the next three weeks.

Members of the public can now send their comments on any aspect of the Domestic Partnership Bill or the accompanying long list of amended legislation to the governor’s office before it all becomes law.

The bill and the new regime it ushers in plus the amendments to the eleven pieces of existing legislation show the complexities that opting for a separate but equally functional framework for same-sex couples rather than full marriage equality involved. This is why many people had hoped that the UK’s representative and the FCO leaders would have reinstated the chief justice’s March 2019 ruling in which he legalised same-sex marriage by changing eight words in the Marriage Law.

However, the UK has taken this approach in the hopes of quelling opposition to the introduction of any kind of same-sex partnership by preserving marriage as an institution saved for opposite-sex couples. Significant opposition remains nevertheless in both the church and in the Legislative Assembly.

The issue has caused a significant rift between the government and opposition benches, where the majority of the ‘no’ voters came from, as well as within Cabinet.

But given the need for the governor to uphold the rule of law and ensure that local legislation complies with Cayman’s own Constitution and the UK’s international treaty obligations, the bill will be enacted within the next four weeks.