Roper: Life will go on after Domestic Partnership Law

Governor Martyn Roper discusses the DPB on CIGTV

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper has said that the Domestic Partnership Law will not impact the life of the average person in Cayman “in any way”, and that when it is passed, life will be just the same as it was the day before. “What it will do… is address the discrimination felt by some members of the community,” he said and explained that the law would allow same-sex couples to enjoy the same rights to family life as everyone else.

Speaking to CIGTV’s Donna Bush, the governor said the law would not “change the vast majority of people’s lives”. He urged people to recognise that this was about ending discrimination against “people in our own society”.

Roper has announced that after a 21 day consultation period, which ends on Monday, as directed by the UK’s overseas territories minister, he will use his reserved powers, provided in the Constitution, to pass the Domestic Partnership Bill into law.

The governor pointed out that the Domestic Partnership Law is the outcome of the case brought by Caymanian lawyer Chantelle Day and her partner, Vickie Bodden-Bush, whose rights were violated when they were refused a marriage licence. With no other means in the Cayman Islands to formalise their relationship, they have been unable to access the family rights that should be afforded to everyone, as set out in the Constitution.

But Roper also indicated that this bill had a wider purpose. He spoke about the mental anguish suffered by many people, especially young people in Cayman, where rates of suicide and self-harm are higher than in other parts of the region. Roper said this was based on research by the Alex Panton Foundation, and he believed this was because “people feel they can’t express themselves and are hiding their true identity”.

Roper described the law as a “difficult compromise” because, despite not giving the LGBT+ community marriage equality, it ends the harmful discrimination while protecting the institution of marriage.

“It will simply put right a wrong,” he said.

Roper is expected to give assent to the bill late next week, along with a number of amendments to laws to make provisions for the new partnerships. However, it is not clear when the first same-sex couple will be able to register for, and take part in, a lawful domestic partnership ceremony.

There is also some indication that when the legislation is passed, those who oppose the bill and the use of the governor’s reserved powers to pass it will be seeking a judicial review of its assent.