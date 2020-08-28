Removal of Constitution’s section 81 under threat

Premier Alden McLaughlin, then OT Minister Lord Ahmad and then Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller in London in July 2019 to negotiate changes to the Cayman Islands Constitution

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper has said that what happened in the Legislative Assembly over the Domestic Partnership Law has put the proposed removal of his reserved powers from the Constitution under threat. This was part of a package that government and opposition members had negotiated to modernize the document, but Premier Alden had warned that this could be off the table if legislators failed to uphold the rule of law over LGBT+ rights.

“There is clearly a need for reflection over section 81 because of the situation that has arisen,” Roper said in response to a question submitted to CrossTalk by CNS on Friday. The governor was a guest on Rooster’s phone-in morning show when he revealed that this part of the package was under threat.

He said that the UK had been impressed by Cayman’s ability to speak with one voice in those negotiations and was pleased with the proposed package that emerged. “It was a good package and recognised Cayman’s responsibility for domestic affairs,” he said, adding that in general the UK wanted that to proceed.

But Britain is now rethinking the removal of section 81, which enables the governor to make laws directly for the Cayman Islands when the LA fails to do so and the UK feels that it is necessary. That section is rarely used and the FCO is not comfortable using it, not least because of the spectre of colonialism. However, the refusal of the opposition and some government members to uphold the rule of law means that the UK may want to hold onto that reserved power.

“When you have a Legislative Assembly which will not comply with the rule of law, then that is bound to give pause for reflection,” the governor said. “I can’t say what will happen on section 81 today — that decision has not been taken — but clearly there will have to be reflection on that one matter.”

In his speech to the LA introducing the Domestic Partnership Bill, Premier Alden McLaughlin had warned that the UK’s agreement to the removal of this section would be under threat if legislators did not pass the bill. He said that considerable effort had been invested by both government and the opposition in negotiating the constitutional amendments, which represented a step forward. He said it showed the UK Cayman’s maturity as a democracy and the need for more control over its own affairs.

“If we now refuse to act when obligated to do so by the Courts, we would be demonstrating not political maturity but adolescent irresponsibility,” he warned. “It would be hard in such circumstances to make the case to the UK that they should press ahead with the constitutional changes we have fought for and which were supported on all sides of this House.”

He added, “No one on the UK side has yet threatened us with withdrawal of the proposed changes. There is no quid pro quo at play here. I am just realistic enough to recognise the risk.”