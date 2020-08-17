R3 makes second round of grants

(CNS): In its second set of grants, the R3 Cayman Foundation has given CI$190,000 to eight charities, just over half of its last handout. The foundation, which was established with CI$1 million seed cash from Ken Dart to help Cayman navigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, has handed out money to non-profit initiatives and projects focused on recovery in the wake of the pandemic, such as food relief, education and reskilling, mental health and the environment.

“Recovery focuses on short- to medium-term efforts to rebuild communities, stimulate the economy and protect the environment following a disaster,” said R3 board chairman, Bryan Hunter.

Among the non-profits given cash this time around, CI$41,000 was awarded to Literacy Is For Everyone (LIFE) in support of its Education for Everyone programme. The charity is becoming a firm favourite with R3, having received CI$150,000 in the first round, which was the largest donation.

The foundation works in close collaboration with the Ministry of Education, providing children in need with laptops and internet access to enable distance learning. The success of the programme inspired the ministry to launch a “One-to-One” laptop programme to provide laptops to all government school students for use at home and at school.

“This donation will complete the funding of the Education for Everyone programme,” said R3 Relief Chairman Woody Foster, who is closely involved with LIFE.

The biggest single recipient this time around however was the UCCI, which received CI$81,260 to support the reskilling of unemployed Caymanians displaced by COVID-19 and the diversification of the Cayman Islands workforce.

The money will be used to help students, including those enrolled in technical and vocational education and training, complete their courses, and it has helped to support a compressed vocational training summer programme offered by UCCI to more than 110 students.

Also in the area of education, just over CI$25,031 was given to the Central Caribbean Marine Institute to enable twelve Caymanian students to participate in its Ocean Science Scholarship programme. In addition, CI$25,000 was donated to Cayman’s Acts of Random Kindness (ARK) and Meals On Wheels to help them meet the continued demand for food relief.



Recognising the impact of the pandemic on mental health in young people, R3 also granted CI$25,000 to the Alex Panton Foundation in support of its Emotional Literacy Programme which helps children develop the skills to communicate effectively and cope with anxieties.

A CI$10,000 grant was made to the Cayman Islands Red Cross in support of its back to school initiatives to facilitate a safe transition back to the classroom. The programme will help to instill health and hygiene best practices through an educational video to help prepare students and supporting materials for use in the classroom and at home.

In an effort to contribute to local employment while protecting the natural environment, R3 also approved a donation of CI$8,000 to the National Trust for the Cayman Islands to hire local carpenters to build bat boxes. As well as creating work, it will protect an important local species during their breeding season.

It is not clear what the current balance of the fund is. The first CI$1 million was matched by the private sector but there has been no response from the charity regarding questions about further donations. To date in two rounds of donations CI$536,000 has been given away.

Hunter encouraged other local non-profit organisations, or organisations exempted from non-profit status under current legislation, to apply online for funding from R3 using a short application available on the R3 website.

“Currently, R3’s funding efforts are focused on addressing the unprecedented human and economic hardship resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and preparedness efforts for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season,” Hunter said.