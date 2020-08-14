Public should get tested to keep a lid on the virus

HSA COVID-19 Testing Clinic

(CNS): The Cayman Islands‘ COVID-19 risk has been classified as very low by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the country passes a full month without anyone testing positive for the virus. On Friday Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported another 256 negative results over the last day. But despite the success of the testing programme, the number of tests are decreasing and public health officials are urging people to come forward.

The Health Services Authority (HSA) has launched an online appointment booking tool for the public to make it easier to schedule a free COVID-19 screening test, with results delivered by secure email directly to the patient within about 24 hours. A dedicated COVID-19 testing clinic has also opened at the George Town General Practice Clinic.

“With the economy reopening and people interacting more regularly, it is vital that we continue to screen for COVID-19 so we can safeguard our community,” said Dr Eryka Simmons, Clinical Head of General Practice Services at the HSA.

“We want to ensure that all members of the public have access to COVID-19 screening so we have been streamlining and improving our processes to make it easier and more convenient for people to book an appointment,” she added.

Despite Cayman’s month long negative streak, and the likelihood that the virus has been contained, it is important that testing continues to prevent a resurgence of cases so that government can keep the economy open.

“We encourage people to be prudent and proactive by continuing to practice the international COVID-19 prevention measures, such as social distancing, washing their hands, wearing masks, as well as taking advantage of the tests available that screens for the virus and its antibodies,” said Dr Simmons.

The HSA is offering the polymerise chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19, which is able to detect if someone is presently infected by the COVID-19 virus, as well as the immunoglobulin (IgG) test, which determines whether a person has had COVID-19 in the past and now has antibodies against the virus.

Both tests are available to members of the public free of charge and anyone can register for either one as part of the ongoing national screening programme. The HSA is also offering onsite IgG antibody testing to organisations with at least 20 people.

“You could have had COVID-19 and not be aware of it because not everyone who gets the virus shows symptoms. The antibody test will give health officials a better idea of how common the virus has been in Cayman and will provide valuable information for informed decisions,” Dr Simmons added.