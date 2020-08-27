Premier and minster exchange jibes over coup

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour at Tuesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Health Minister Dwayne Seymour has accused Premier Alden McLaughlin of taking a “cheap shot” over the attempted coup of the Unity government by some of its members and the opposition over the Domestic Partnership Bill (DPB). As he drew his update to a close during Tuesday’s COVID-19 press briefing, McLaughlin said government had been getting on with business despite the controversial bill and dealing with “attempted coups”.

Seymour, whose proxies were believed to have engaged in talks with the opposition to stop the implementation of the DPB by the governor, denied he was involved in the coup.

As he started his own update, Seymour said that life was “so confusing”, before stating that he was not afraid of expressing his “love for God” and his “support for the coalition government and the premier”, though he admitted that they had their differences over the bill.

Seymour maintained that he was not involved in the purported no-confidence motion that was being circulated and which Opposition Leader Arden McLean has since denied being involved with, despite indications that suggest otherwise.

The health minister voted against the government’s Domestic Partnership Bill, ensuring its defeat. On Tuesday he said he did “what God and my people” had wanted him to do.

“Although the premier took a cheap shot, I would say sarcastically, about the coup,” he chuckled, “but as a sprinter it missed me and went over my head and I will have no part of any coup, just to make it clear, I know that was out there. The premier knows he has my support and the team knows they have my support,” Seymour added.

The health minister has been a persistent opponent of rights for the LGBT+ community. He has also been one of several MLAs who have used the Legislative Assembly to make unpleasant homophobic comments on several occasions. Seymour claims that his objection to the concept of civil unions for same-sex couples as well as gay marriage is on moral and religious grounds, despite the evident homophobia he has displayed.

The Domestic Partnership Bill could become law as early as next week, when Governor Martyn Roper assents to a revised version of the bill and makes minor amendments to another eleven pieces of legislation, largely to create next of kin rights for domestic partners in health, family and financial areas.

However, the issue is unlikely to rest there. The church remains vehemently opposed to the bill, even though it has no connection to religious issues or church affairs. And the members of the opposition, although they all now deny their part in any backroom no-confidence talks, remain in direct opposition to the governor’s decision to implement the law and are understood to be consulting with lawyers over a possible legal challenge to the legislation.

It is unlikely to proceed very far, however. Both the Grand Court and the Court of Appeal have already ruled on this issue, making it clear that a legal framework is needed and has been for some time. Efforts to challenge the governor’s right to use his reserved powers in this instance may also prove difficult as they are set out in the Constitution.

An argument may be mounted on the grounds that the issue of same-sex unions is a devolved area and not under the governor’s reserved powers. But the breach of gay couples’ human rights under Cayman’s own Constitution plus the breach of the European Convention of Human Rights makes this an issue of the rule of law and therefore a matter for the governor and the UK.

The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal has also said that if the Legislative Assembly failed to implement the necessary legislation, as it had directed, to provide a mechanism to register same-sex partnerships, the UK must act.