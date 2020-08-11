PR drive begins for three-year-old energy policy

Solar panels on the Tomlinson Building (Photo courtesy Affordable Solar Cayman)

(CNS): With the clock ticking on the ambitious goals set out in the National Energy Policy, which was adopted more than three years ago, the Ministry of Infrastructure is beginning a new public relations and education campaign to promote energy efficiency. However, government has not yet taken any meaningful action to achieve the goal of reducing Cayman’s near total dependence on fossil fuels to under 30% by 2037.

The energy policy was drafted seven years ago and adopted by Cabinet in February 2017 but very little has been done to get Cayman to achieve the target of a 70% cut in the use of diesel.

CUC is now generating somewhere in the region of 5% of the electricity it supplies through renewables via the solar farm as well as the Customer Owned Renewable Energy (CORE) programme, which is fully subscribed, and the Distributed Energy Resource (DER) programme. While the company hopes to be providing just a quarter of the power supply through non-renewable by 2025, Cayman still remains a long way off the policy target.

Officials are planning to use the campaign to “create awareness” and an understanding of “how energy is supplied and consumed in Cayman, and the goals that have been put in place to improve on these processes”.

The education drive was described in a press release issued Monday, announcing the campaign as the first step in implementing the policy. But there is still nothing tangible on the table from government about meeting Cayman’s future energy needs.

Less than two months ago the Department of Environment and the National Conservation Council published a report with a defined pathway to a greener economy for the Cayman Islands. But the premier was dismissive about the content, stating that it was “laudable but idealistic”, with nothing in it to feed people.

Nevertheless, Joey Hew, his minister with responsibility for commerce, planning and infrastructure, said it could not be business as usual if Cayman is going to achieve the targets set out in the energy policy, which requires significant greening of the economy.

“For us to achieve the targets set out in the National Energy Policy, we will require concerted efforts by all stakeholders, and from every area of our economy that consumes energy,” he said. “An important component of those efforts will be increasing education on various aspects of the policy so that the general public will have a better understanding of the framework government is using, and therefore make choices that will reduce their own greenhouse gas emissions.”

Energy Policy Coordinator Kristen Augustine said that over the next few years the ministry will be seeking ways to allow everyone to contribute to a sustainable Cayman. “From the transport choices we make, to our energy and water consumption, we all have a part to play in creating a better future for the Cayman Islands,” she said.

The release announcing the campaign stated that the COVID-19 pause had inspired a renewed focus on sustainability, creating an opportunity to re-ignite the policy with the Energy Cayman campaign.

The policy itself consists of 99 different strategies spanning a variety of sectors, such as electricity, fuels, transportation, land use and buildings, water and wastewater, public education and awareness, and climate change and the environment. It has identified goals and targets to meet the sustainability aspirations for Cayman.

The first step, according to the ministry, is ensuring that the community is well educated and knowledgeable on the impact of energy demand on the environment through the launch of this public education campaign.

It could be argued, however, that the general public is already increasingly aware of the issues relating to energy and the need for greener economy through grassroots campaigns, such as those pushing for a plastics ban and against the increasing coastal development.

Nevertheless, the government is launching the campaign, hoping to see “residents and businesses of Cayman join forces to create a sustainable future for our future generations”, Augustine added.

Some of the proposed solutions to addressing a greener future include implementing new building codes to improve sustainability and energy efficiency. But Cayman shows no signs of wanting to restrict or limit its continued and unsustainable levels of development, especially on the coast. Instead, the policy is seeking ways to use land more efficiently for building and development.

Installing sustainable and environmentally friendly utility scale solar farms is also on the list, though so far CUC’s farm remains the only project. The policy points to finding alternative fuel opportunities to replace diesel but aside from solar farms no other potential ideas, such as government-subsidized wind turbines or a solar panel grant system, are noted. It does, however, include the proposal for a green loan programme to support solar installation.

The policy also talks about developing infrastructure to accommodate more electric vehicles, but unless those vehicles can be powered by electricity from renewable sources, it adds little to the goal to cut emissions.