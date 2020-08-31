Police make appeal in car park killing

Lionel Ricardo Pars

(CNS): The RCIPS has confirmed that the man stabbed to death in a car park fight early Saturday morning was Lionel Ricardo Pars (27) from George Town. Since the incident, videos and still images of the fight have circulated anonymously on social media showing several people present at the altercation, which happened around 3:30am. Police are urging those who took the footage and those who were there to come forward.

“The laws of the Cayman Islands require us to produce best evidence,” said Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown of the Criminal Investigation Department.

He said that while there were some 30-40 people at the scene, not one has so far come forward voluntarily and no one who took any of the video footage now in the public domain has submitted it directly to police as evidence.

“Videos circulated anonymously, as they are now, are very difficult for us to use as evidence,” Lansdown said. We have a man in custody and we desperately need witnesses, people who were in The Strand on Friday night/Saturday morning, to do the right thing and come forward,” he added.

The victim was stabbed during the altercation in the car park of The Strand Shopping Centre, off Canal Point Road and the West Bay Road, and taken to hospital in a private car. Another person reportedly at the scene was involved in a collision after he allegedly sped from the scene. He was also taken to hospital after he was cut from his car by the fire service.

Shortly afterwards, a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody but has not been charged.

The RCIPS also expressed condolences to the family of the victim.