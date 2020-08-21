Police hunt smash and run driver

Police are searching for the driver of this pickup truck

(CNS): Officers investigating a crash on Hirst Road at the junction of Moonbeam Drive earlier this year are asking for help in tracking down the driver of a black pickup truck who fled the scene. At around 6:20pm on Wednesday, 15 April, during the middle of the COVID-19 lockdown, police responded to the serious crash. A purple Honda Fit was travelling along Hirst Road towards North Sound Estates when the truck pulled out onto the road causing the Honda to swerve to avoid crashing into it.

That car then collided with a wall, causing extensive damage to the vehicle and serious injury to the occupants. But the driver of the black pickup truck failed to stop following the collision and made off before the police arrived.

The matter has been under investigation since then but the police have been unable to locate the vehicle or identify the driver who caused the collision.

Investigators are now appealing to anyone with information that can assist in locating the pickup truck and identifying the driver to come forward by calling the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.